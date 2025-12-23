New care ratings system shows strong performance across Wales

Over 92% of care services in Wales have achieved high standards in the first 7 months of a new ratings system being in place.

Since April, 578 inspections of care homes and domiciliary support services have taken place, with ratings for 566 being published.

The ratings system assesses services against 4 key themes:

wellbeing

leadership and management

care and support

environment

Services receive individual ratings for each theme rather than a single overall rating for the care home or domiciliary support services.

Of the 2,115 ratings awarded by Care Inspectorate Wales between April and October 2025, 1,958 representing 92.5% were rated as either 'excellent' or 'good', presenting a consistently positive picture for care services across Wales.

Ratings are an important way of supporting continuous improvement within the sector and helping people to better understand the quality of care provided.

The system has been welcomed by providers, with feedback highlighting the inspection process has been thorough, transparent and focused on helping services succeed.

Minister for Children and Social Care, Dawn Bowden said:

These results demonstrate the exceptional dedication and professionalism of care providers across Wales. It’s positive to see over nine in ten ratings show our services are delivering excellent or good care to some of our most vulnerable people. The new ratings system provides transparency and clarity for families making important decisions about care, whilst also highlighting areas of excellence and encouraging the sector to continue improving.

Chief Inspector of Care Inspectorate Wales, Gillian Baranski said: