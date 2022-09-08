New CBI London Council Chair chair aims to cement capital as 'world leader for sustainability, inclusivity and investability'

Strong leadership which showcases London as an ‘inclusive, prosperous and welcoming’ city is essential to the capital’s continued success as a world-leading economic powerhouse.

That is the view of the incoming Chair of the CBI’s London Council. Peter Hogg FRICS is taking over the role this autumn, succeeding Judith Everett, who has held the role for the past two years. Peter is a Partner at Arcadis, the leading design and consultancy firm for built and natural assets, where he is London City Executive.

Peter has spent his entire career in business and has worked for SMEs, large private partnerships and publicly-quoted global businesses, giving him a wide perspective on businesses, the challenges they face and the role that organisations like the CBI play in linking business to Government.

Peter is a Chartered Building Surveyor by profession and a passionate urbanist. His 30-year career has been spent planning, delivering and operating the assets that make cities perform not just spatially but socially and economically.

At a time of considerable uncertainty for business in London and globally, Peter looks forward to bringing this experience to the chairmanship of the CBI’s London Council to harness the voice and the influence of London’s business community to support the city’s continued growth as a world leading city; inclusive, prosperous and welcoming.

As well as his business career, Peter is passionate about supporting the community in London. He is a governor of two primary schools, is a trustee of the conservation charity Care for St Annes and is a Champion of Creative Estuary – the Thames Estuary Growth Commission’s cultural mission.

Peter Hogg, new Chair of the CBI London Council, said:

“As we look to a post-Brexit, post-pandemic London, it is more important than ever that the business community comes together to solve the great challenges of the day. During my term as Chair of the London Council, I will work with colleagues to make London a low-carbon city which leads the world in sustainability, an inclusive city where all have access to opportunity and none are left behind and an investable city, which is the natural and ethical home for global capital. “London has enjoyed almost 30 years of unparalleled success. It is important we recognise that the continuation of that success is by no means a given and our competition is greater than ever, but, with the right leadership, focus and rigour, London will continue to grow and succeed.”

Anneka Hendrick, CBI London Director, said:

“I am delighted to welcome Peter to the role of London Council Chair, and would also like to place on record my thanks to Judith for her huge contribution during the challenges of the past two years. “Peter brings a wealth of London knowledge and insight into the issues that matter to the capital’s businesses. His expertise will be a major asset for the London business community and for the CBI as we look to work towards a net-zero future and to achieve the strategies for sustainable, long-term growth set out in our Seize The Moment economic vision.”

Judith Everett, outgoing Chair of the CBI London Regional Council, said: