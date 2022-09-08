WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
|Printable version
New CBI London Council Chair chair aims to cement capital as 'world leader for sustainability, inclusivity and investability'
Strong leadership which showcases London as an ‘inclusive, prosperous and welcoming’ city is essential to the capital’s continued success as a world-leading economic powerhouse.
That is the view of the incoming Chair of the CBI’s London Council. Peter Hogg FRICS is taking over the role this autumn, succeeding Judith Everett, who has held the role for the past two years. Peter is a Partner at Arcadis, the leading design and consultancy firm for built and natural assets, where he is London City Executive.
Peter has spent his entire career in business and has worked for SMEs, large private partnerships and publicly-quoted global businesses, giving him a wide perspective on businesses, the challenges they face and the role that organisations like the CBI play in linking business to Government.
Peter is a Chartered Building Surveyor by profession and a passionate urbanist. His 30-year career has been spent planning, delivering and operating the assets that make cities perform not just spatially but socially and economically.
At a time of considerable uncertainty for business in London and globally, Peter looks forward to bringing this experience to the chairmanship of the CBI’s London Council to harness the voice and the influence of London’s business community to support the city’s continued growth as a world leading city; inclusive, prosperous and welcoming.
As well as his business career, Peter is passionate about supporting the community in London. He is a governor of two primary schools, is a trustee of the conservation charity Care for St Annes and is a Champion of Creative Estuary – the Thames Estuary Growth Commission’s cultural mission.
Peter Hogg, new Chair of the CBI London Council, said:
“As we look to a post-Brexit, post-pandemic London, it is more important than ever that the business community comes together to solve the great challenges of the day. During my term as Chair of the London Council, I will work with colleagues to make London a low-carbon city which leads the world in sustainability, an inclusive city where all have access to opportunity and none are left behind and an investable city, which is the natural and ethical home for global capital.
“London has enjoyed almost 30 years of unparalleled success. It is important we recognise that the continuation of that success is by no means a given and our competition is greater than ever, but, with the right leadership, focus and rigour, London will continue to grow and succeed.”
Anneka Hendrick, CBI London Director, said:
“I am delighted to welcome Peter to the role of London Council Chair, and would also like to place on record my thanks to Judith for her huge contribution during the challenges of the past two years.
“Peter brings a wealth of London knowledge and insight into the issues that matter to the capital’s businesses. His expertise will be a major asset for the London business community and for the CBI as we look to work towards a net-zero future and to achieve the strategies for sustainable, long-term growth set out in our Seize The Moment economic vision.”
Judith Everett, outgoing Chair of the CBI London Regional Council, said:
“The last two years have seen businesses across London working together to address a unique set of challenges, and I am grateful for the support of colleagues on the CBI London Council as we have sought shared solutions to these issues.
“Peter is a greatly-valued colleague on the council. His passion for our capital, together with his expertise and leadership, will be invaluable as he takes on the position of Chair, helping unite business voices in support of London’s continued growth and success.”
Latest News from
WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
Statement of solidarity with Pakistan08/09/2022 13:15:00
The TUC expresses its shock and dismay at the catastrophe currently taking place in Pakistan. The worst floods in Pakistan’s history have left at least 1100 people dead, with millions more injured, displaced, or otherwise impacted.
“Don’t be the P&O prime minister” - TUC sends stark warning to Liz Truss on workers’ rights07/09/2022 13:20:00
The TUC has today (Wednesday) urged the new prime minister “not to touch our hard-won workers’ rights” as the union body warns Liz Truss “don't be the P&O prime minister”.
NHS Confederation responds to announcement of Coffey as secretary of state for health and social care.07/09/2022 12:20:00
Matthew Taylor congratulates Therese Coffey on her appointment as Secretary of State for Health and Social Care and sets out priorities for the NHS.
LGA responds to announcement of new Prime Minister07/09/2022 09:25:00
Cllr James Jamieson, Chairman of the LGA, responds to the announcement that Liz Truss is to become the next Prime Minister.
New Prime Minister must throw lifeline to those struggling the most, says Citizens Advice06/09/2022 16:20:00
Citizens Advice yesterday set out what should be top of the new Prime Minister's in tray ahead of the announcement later that day
Cost of living support and productivity gains must be at the heart of the new Prime Minister’s agenda, says the CIPD06/09/2022 15:20:00
The CIPD reacts as new Prime Minister announced
Children in Plymouth protected from cleaning product injuries in RoSPA campaign06/09/2022 14:20:00
Families in Plymouth are being urged by the Royal Society for the Prevention Accidents (RoSPA) to take action to protect their children from the risks of household cleaning products.
CBI responds to announcement of new Prime Minister05/09/2022 16:05:00
CBI has responded to announcement of new Prime Minister.