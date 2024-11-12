New CBI Wales Director looks forward to working with business to deliver a vibrant economy

CBI Wales have appointed Russell Greenslade as its new Director, with effect from January 2025.

Russell will join CBI Wales from his role as Chief Executive of Swansea Business Improvement District (BID), a position he has held since 2009. He has over two decades of leadership experience and a well-established reputation for supporting Welsh businesses and advocating for economic initiatives that enhance the business community and prosperity.

Russell Greenslade, incoming Director, CBI Wales, said:

“I’m delighted to be taking up the role of CBI Wales Director from mid-January. I am also honoured to be following in the footsteps of the previous director Ian Price, as he is held in such high regard by both business and government. “I’ll be working with CBI Wales members and other key stakeholders, especially the Welsh and UK Governments, to tackle the many difficult challenges facing businesses as they attempt to deliver the growth that’s needed to build a vibrant economy and deliver prosperity across Wales. “Wales’ private sector has a major role to play, and we can harness our superb geographical location to make a success of projects such as the Celtic Freeports, while building on our strengths in sectors such as manufacturing, finance and other service sector employers. “Welsh business also needs to access high quality, accessible skills and training. I'm also looking forward to working with CBI colleagues and government on a range of issues that boost business confidence, including the need to improve the planning blockers that can hold up critical investment projects that help deliver growth."

Russell will succeed Ian Price, who retired in September after an outstanding seven years as Wales Director, and a total of 19 years’ dedicated service to the CBI – a period that garnered Ian the deep respect and admiration of members, stakeholders and colleagues for his work on behalf of the business community.

Tracy Black, Chief Strategy Officer & Devolved Nations Ambassador, CBI, said: