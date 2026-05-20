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New CBI Wales toolkit boosts women's leadership ambitions
With growing evidence that businesses that have higher gender diversity at boardroom level are more successful, the CBI and the University of South Wales have launched a free online resource aimed at driving more women into successful careers.
‘Advancing Women’s Leadership – a practical toolkit for businesses’ has clear advice for employers and employees to help them break down barriers to women achieving leadership roles in business.
It can be downloaded here.
Based on extensive research carried out by the CBI and USW’s joint Women in Leadership project across Welsh firms and their staff, the toolkit identifies six priority areas where women can receive more support in the workplace.
They are:
- Build better, more diverse workplace cultures.
- Embed flexible working at every level.
- Expand mentoring and networks to support women in work.
- Tackle bias and discrimination.
- Support caregivers and working families.
- Build confidence and aspiration for women.
The toolkit was unveiled at the CBI-USW ‘Women in Wales: Emerging Leaders Conference’ at the university’s Cardiff campus on 19 May.
Over 130 leaders and emerging leaders attended the launch event, including the university’s Women in Leadership project leader, Dr Lauren Josie Thomas, and Asha Musoni, the CBI’s Chief People and Transformation Officer. Other invited guests include Liz Lalley, Director of Economic Policy and Strategy, Llywodraeth Cymru, Bethan Jones, Head of Human Resources, Wales & West Utilities, Guto Bebb, Managing Director, Farmers Union of Wales, Sally-Ann Skinner, CEO, Ogi, and Annette Mason, Head of Talent Development and Inclusivity, Dŵr Cymru.
Katie Spackman, Deputy Director, CBI Wales, yesterday said:
“We are delighted to launch the toolkit with the University of South Wales at our annual ‘Emerging Leaders’ event, bringing together supports of women in leadership from across Wales. Businesses are working incredibly hard to back women’s leadership ambitions and the toolkit will help improve gender equity in the workplace. We ask firms to share this exciting new online resource within their organisations, and help support more women into leadership positions.”
Dr Lauren Josie Thomas, Women in Leadership survey project leader and Senior Lecturer in Marketing, the University of South Wales, yesterday said:
“This is the result of three years of collaboration between the university and CBI Wales Women in Leadership Network and Working Group, involving businesses and employees from north to south and east to west Wales. The new toolkit will help organisations to challenge the accepted practices for women in work, and wider society. Positive change for women in the workplace can be a small adjustment to work-life balance, or a more deeply embedded change to workplace practices. We urge firms to review the toolkit and understand how they can challenge themselves, and their employees, to do more to support women’s success – and unlock their potential to the full.”
Asha Musoni, Chief People and Transformation Officer, CBI, yesterday said:
“This comprehensive toolkit clearly identifies the barriers and the opportunities for women aspiring to lead in Wales. This is a timely reminder that leadership isn’t only about ambition - it’s about access, support, and culture. At the CBI we believe that when organisations build leadership pipelines that are flexible, inclusive, and sustainable they unlock not only talent but also innovation and growth across the economy.”
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