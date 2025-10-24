Crown Commercial Service
New CCS agreement supports UK transport technology modernisation and digitalisation
New CCS transport technology agreement simplifies procurement processes while supporting sustainable transport innovation.
We have launched a new transport technology agreement called RM6347 Transport Technology. This agreement replaces RM6099 Transport Technology & Associated Services.
This new agreement offers a simple and flexible way for you to buy the technology you need for road, rail, aviation, and urban transport systems across the UK.
The Transport Technology agreement goes live on 4 November 2025 and will run for 6 to 8 years.
Helping cut emissions with clean technology
This new agreement helps Britain become a leader in clean energy by investing in new technologies that reduce emissions. Areas include:
- electric vehicle (EV) infrastructure that helps reduce anxiety about the transition from internal combustion vehicles to EVs
- smart ticketing for integrated public transport
- services to ensure the right solutions meet local user needs
These capabilities help authorities spend public money on meaningful improvements to daily life, supporting infrastructure that enables worry-free EV adoption and better, more accessible public transport.
This ensures public money is spent on practical improvements to daily life, such as cleaner air and better transport.
You can find other agreements that help cut emissions using our find a carbon net zero solution tool.
Modernising transport technology improves citizen experiences
This agreement helps create value for the nation by modernising how public sector organisations buy transport solutions. This benefits citizens beyond just cost reduction.
Here’s how this will improve everyday travel for citizens:
- real-time information on integrated apps helps reduce journey times and uncertainty for travellers
- artificial intelligence-powered traffic systems cut congestion and emissions, leading to smoother, greener journeys
- predictive maintenance prevents delays by fixing issues before they cause major failures, keeping the network reliable
Modern transport solutions available through the agreement
Designed to support transport modernisation and digitalisation across all modes of transport throughout the UK, the replacement agreement helps:
- local authorities to buy smart traffic management systems such as adaptive traffic signals, real-time monitoring networks, and intelligent pedestrian crossing systems
- rail operators to access digital ticketing solutions and network monitoring services
- city councils to source electric vehicle charging infrastructure and parking management solutions through one comprehensive agreement
- airports to purchase security systems and environmental monitoring technology
Fewer barriers, more efficient procurement processes
By removing barriers that constrain public sector procurement, the new agreement increases customer flexibility with no limitations on the number of suppliers, no value restrictions on call-off contracts, and contract lengths that can be set by customers to align with specific project requirements.
Dr Philip Orumwense CBE, Chief Technology Procurement Officer and Commercial Director, Crown Commercial Service explains:
“We have collaborated with partners across the public sector including suppliers and public sector bodies to develop this agreement which is based on national strategies. Buyers can source all their transport technology and service requirements in one place through this agreement from the accredited suppliers.
Built to support delivery of local and national transport plans and newly nationalised services, the agreement will serve all levels of Government and the wider public sector, and all scales of requirement. Crown Commercial Service through this agreement aims to support the delivery of national transport plans and strategies.
By using the new regulations and removing traditional barriers such as supplier limits and contract value restrictions, this agreement creates more flexibility for buyers. We have additionally deployed SME friendly and innovative features in support of UK businesses across all transport modes.”
Innovations
This new agreement makes it easier to buy and manage transport services. Here are the main improvements:
Full use of new regulations
The agreement uses all the benefits of new procurement regulations so we don’t give you one way of working. Instead, we use our category management knowledge to recommend the best ways to get value for money, and support you in developing your requirements, tender and contract.
An easier buying process with more flexibility for customers
No limits on the number of suppliers, contract values, or how long contracts run, giving customers more choice in how they buy. The removal of barriers also creates opportunities for small to medium enterprises (SMEs).
Modern contract terms
Updated to Public Sector Contracting terms and conditions, combined with lots designed for specific market areas, creating a less complex approach while ensuring all regulatory requirements are met.
Comprehensive lotting structure
Each lot covers all the services customers need in one area. For example, the parking services lot includes professional advice, day-to-day management, enforcement, and new infrastructure – which means customers don’t need to run separate competitions.
Lotting structure for RM6347 Transport Technology
The framework comprises 8 primary lots, split into sub-lots to support specific markets:
Lot 1 – Transport Professional Services
Lot 2 – Transport Data Services
Lot 3 – Parking Management
Lot 4 – Environmental Monitoring & Climate Resilience
Lot 5 – Enforcement, Security and Compliance
Lot 6 – Zero Emission Vehicle Infrastructure
Lot 7a – Transport System Integration
Lot 7b – Smart Ticketing
Lot 7c – Transport Network Management
Lot 8a – Network Devices
Lot 8b – Cabinets, Furniture, Storage and Ancillaries
Lot 8c – Lighting & Electrical
Lot 8d – Traffic Management Technologies
Lot 8e – Detectors, Informing and Communication Technologies
Find out more
To learn more about the Transport Technology agreement visit the agreement page or contact the CCS Service Desk at info@crowncommercial.gov.uk.
