New CCS Chief Executive announced
Last week, it was announced that the Crown Commercial Service had appointed it's new Chief Executive to replace Simon Tse when he retires this summer.
Sam Ulyatt joins the CCS from the Home Office where she is currently Chief Commercial Officer. During her time in this role, Sam took part in an edition of techUK's Public Sector Tech Talks series.
The CCS is not a new organisation for Sam, as she was previously Category Commercial Director from 2016 to 2020. Her extensive career crosses the public and private sector, she spent 6 years at United Utilities and before this 5 years at E.ON UK.
Speaking on the new role, Sam said:
“I am delighted to have the opportunity to come back to Crown Commercial Service as Chief Executive. We will, together, continue the great work across the public sector by adding value to the critical services we support and enabling better outcomes for the UK. I commit to shape and lead the organisation by listening, respecting, collaborating and trusting. Key to this is connecting with the whole of the public sector and providing direction in which we all commit to deliver for stakeholders.”
