New CCS technology framework supports public sector digital transformation

New Technology Services 4 framework helps public sector organisations modernise digital systems and adopt Artificial Intelligence (AI) and automation technologies.

Our latest technology services framework is called RM6190 Technology Services 4. It will replace RM6100 Technology Services 3 which expires in March 2026. The new Technology Services 4 framework goes live on 12 December 2025.

Technology Services 4 provides a flexible way for public sector organisations to buy technology services. This will help support digital change programmes throughout the UK.

Click here for the full press release