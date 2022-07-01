Welsh Government
New chair and board members appointed to support delivery of better public services in Wales
The Deputy Minister for Climate Change, Lee Waters has today (Friday, July 1) announced a new chair and board for the Centre for Digital Public Services.
Sharon Gilburd, currently the Digital Transformation Lead at Wales Air Ambulance, has been appointed as Chair and is joined by five new Board members:
- John-Mark Frost
- Andrea Gale
- Samina Ali
- Ben Summers
- Neil Prior
Deputy Minister for Climate Change, Lee Waters said:
The new chair and board members come from different backgrounds, bringing knowledge that will help to lead digital transformation in our public services.
The pandemic has taught us it is more crucial than ever for our public services to evolve and meet the changing needs of the people who use them.
They must be easily accessible and as simple to use as many other online services that have become central to all our lives.
I know this group of people are excited to be taking up important roles in such a vital organisation.
The Centre for Digital Public Services launched in June 2020 as an arm’s length body to Welsh Government.
It brings together professionals and digital experts to support the delivery of better public services and to act as an advocate for systemic change in Wales.
The Board has a key role in ensuring the Centre for Digital Public Services delivers on its remit including some key aspects of the Digital Strategy for Wales.
The appointments will run from 1 July 2022, for a three-year period.
