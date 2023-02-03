New Chair appointed for UK Spectrum Policy Forum

Abhaya Sumanasena has been appointed as the new Chair of the UK SPF. Sumanasena succeeds David Meyer, who recently stepped down after serving as Chair for the last seven and a half years.

Sumanasena brings a wealth of leadership experience, having previously served as Chair of the UK Spectrum Policy Forum’s Steering Board for the last four years until the appointment of Luigi Ardito in October 2022, and in his current role as Head of Spectrum and Regulation at consultancy firm Real Wireless. He has also previously held a variety of senior leadership positions in the public and private sector.

The new leadership team will continue to drive forward the strategic aims of SPF to maximise the contribution of spectrum to UK ambitions on economic growth and societal improvements in this WRC year. The UK SPF will also continue to act as a voice on behalf of all spectrum uses to Government and Ofcom on future spectrum policy.

Sumanasena’s appointment comes shortly after the publication of three UK SPF reportswhich provide key insight to policymakers at Ofcom and government into future spectrum management challenges and opportunities.

