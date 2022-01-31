Welsh Government
New Chair for the Local Democracy and Boundary Commission for Wales announced
Minister for Finance and Local Government Rebecca Evans recently (28 January 2022) announced the appointment of Beverley Smith as Chair to the Local Democracy and Boundary Commission for Wales.
The Local Democracy and Boundary Commission for Wales keeps under review the electoral arrangements for the 22 principal councils, including the number of councillors and wards in each council area.
Beverley Smith has a strong background in public services and is an experienced chair and board member. Her most recent role was as Chief Executive of North West Leicestershire council.
Finance and Local Government Minister Rebecca Evans recently said:
I am pleased to appoint Beverley Smith as Chair to the Local Democracy and Boundary Commission for Wales.
She will provide strong leadership to the Commission as it considers what improvements can be made to its review process before beginning the next programme of electoral reviews.
Beverley Smith recently said:
I was born and brought up in the Rhondda valley and am excited and proud to have been given the opportunity to use my experience and skills to work with the Chief Executive Shereen Williams to support the work of the Local Democracy and Boundary Commission in Wales during its next phase. I am also very much looking forward to working with the Welsh local government family.
The appointment is a four year term from 1 February 2022.
This appointment has been made in accordance with the Governance Code for Public Appointments.
As Chair Beverley Smith will be paid a daily fee of £268.91 per day with a time commitment of 1-2 days per month.
