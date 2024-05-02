New Chair of the Design Commission for Wales Ltd (DCfW Ltd) announced

The Cabinet Secretary for Housing, Local Government & Planning, Julie James MS has appointed Ewan Jones as the new Chair of the Design Commission for Wales Ltd (DCfW Ltd).

DCfW Ltd was set up in 2002 by the Welsh Government as a public body. The role of the Commission is to promote good design for our places, buildings and public spaces and to communicate the benefits of good design for everybody.

The Commission promotes good design, through championing high standards of design and architecture to the public and private sectors in Wales by promoting wider understanding of design issues and the importance of good standards in enhancing the built environment across all sectors. The Commission promotes design practice, to create better places and spearheads Placemaking Wales, a collaboration of built environment organisations that strives to improve the quality of new development across Wales.

DCfW works with colleagues in the fields of urban design, architecture and landscape design, civil engineering, building services and the wider environmental professions who are involved in shaping the countryside, cities, towns and villages of Wales.

The DCFW Board currently has five Commissioners, including the Chair. The Board plays a key role in terms of advocating DCFW’s work, looking after governance and enhancing public relations. Three Commissioners terms of office have recently come to an end and there are plans for an open recruitment campaign to commence under the new chair.

Ewan Jones is a Partner at Grimshaw, an architectural practice, founded in the UK, with an international reputation for design excellence. With over 30 years’ experience working on infrastructure, commercial and education projects in the UK, Europe and Australia, Ewan’s design work promotes the integration of architecture, engineering, and construction to create distinct places tuned to their individual context.

These projects include The St Botolph Building and Lloyds Bank headquarters in the City of London, the Stirling Prize shortlisted Bijlmer ArenA Station in Amsterdam, and Newport City Footbridge. He worked extensively on Grimshaw’s designs for HS2’s Euston Station and projects currently underway include construction of the Colne Valley Viaduct for HS2 and detailed design for Caerphilly Interchange.

Born in Newport and raised in Porthcawl, Ewan has worked with the Design Commission for Wales (DCfW) since 2005, including a 10-year term as a commissioner, and he currently chairs design reviews and client advisory panels for DCfW.

Having worked within DCfW for almost 20 years, I am incredibly conscious of the role it plays championing and promoting high standards of design, and the value it brings through its staff, design reviewers and commissioners. I am delighted to contribute further as chair of DCfW, helping to deliver better design of places and buildings for everyone in Wales. My primary responsibility, with the board, will be to define strategies for the commission to continue its positive influence on policies, clients, and projects.

This appointment has been made for four years in accordance with the Governance Code on Public Appointments, and on merit following an open, competitive process.