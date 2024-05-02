Welsh Government
|Printable version
New Chair of the Design Commission for Wales Ltd (DCfW Ltd) announced
The Cabinet Secretary for Housing, Local Government & Planning, Julie James MS has appointed Ewan Jones as the new Chair of the Design Commission for Wales Ltd (DCfW Ltd).
DCfW Ltd was set up in 2002 by the Welsh Government as a public body. The role of the Commission is to promote good design for our places, buildings and public spaces and to communicate the benefits of good design for everybody.
The Commission promotes good design, through championing high standards of design and architecture to the public and private sectors in Wales by promoting wider understanding of design issues and the importance of good standards in enhancing the built environment across all sectors. The Commission promotes design practice, to create better places and spearheads Placemaking Wales, a collaboration of built environment organisations that strives to improve the quality of new development across Wales.
DCfW works with colleagues in the fields of urban design, architecture and landscape design, civil engineering, building services and the wider environmental professions who are involved in shaping the countryside, cities, towns and villages of Wales.
The DCFW Board currently has five Commissioners, including the Chair. The Board plays a key role in terms of advocating DCFW’s work, looking after governance and enhancing public relations. Three Commissioners terms of office have recently come to an end and there are plans for an open recruitment campaign to commence under the new chair.
Ewan Jones is a Partner at Grimshaw, an architectural practice, founded in the UK, with an international reputation for design excellence. With over 30 years’ experience working on infrastructure, commercial and education projects in the UK, Europe and Australia, Ewan’s design work promotes the integration of architecture, engineering, and construction to create distinct places tuned to their individual context.
These projects include The St Botolph Building and Lloyds Bank headquarters in the City of London, the Stirling Prize shortlisted Bijlmer ArenA Station in Amsterdam, and Newport City Footbridge. He worked extensively on Grimshaw’s designs for HS2’s Euston Station and projects currently underway include construction of the Colne Valley Viaduct for HS2 and detailed design for Caerphilly Interchange.
Born in Newport and raised in Porthcawl, Ewan has worked with the Design Commission for Wales (DCfW) since 2005, including a 10-year term as a commissioner, and he currently chairs design reviews and client advisory panels for DCfW.
Having worked within DCfW for almost 20 years, I am incredibly conscious of the role it plays championing and promoting high standards of design, and the value it brings through its staff, design reviewers and commissioners. I am delighted to contribute further as chair of DCfW, helping to deliver better design of places and buildings for everyone in Wales. My primary responsibility, with the board, will be to define strategies for the commission to continue its positive influence on policies, clients, and projects.
This appointment has been made for four years in accordance with the Governance Code on Public Appointments, and on merit following an open, competitive process.
Original article link: https://www.gov.wales/new-chair-design-commission-wales-ltd-dcfw-ltd-announced
Latest News from
Welsh Government
Cadw's biggest conservation project taking shape at Caerphilly Castle02/05/2024 10:15:00
Culture Secretary, Lesley Griffiths has visited to Caerphilly Castle to see how a £10m investment at one of Wales’ finest historic sites is progressing.
New Cabinet Secretary casts a wide net on first visit with fishers02/05/2024 09:10:00
Cabinet Secretary for Climate Change and Rural Affairs, Huw Irranca-Davies recently met with local fishers at Swansea Maritime Quarter.
Food and Drink Festivals and Events Fund announced01/05/2024 11:15:00
A fund to support food and drink festivals and events across Wales opens for applications on Wednesday 1 May.
Home-grown Welsh zombie horror shooter tops international gaming charts30/04/2024 14:05:00
Sker Ritual, a gothic horror game with a strong Welsh backstory, was one of the best-selling PC and console games in the world following its launch last week– reaching the top 3 on Steam, top 5 on Xbox and top 10 on PlayStation.
Health Secretary congratulates Welsh winners at UK awards30/04/2024 09:05:00
Healthcare professionals from across NHS Wales were awarded for their innovative work, collaboration, and leadership to improve healthcare in Wales and beyond, at the UK’s Advancing Healthcare Awards 2024.
£20 million farm infrastructure support confirmed29/04/2024 14:05:00
Cabinet Secretary for Climate Change and Rural Affairs, Huw Irranca-Davies, has today confirmed two funding schemes to support investment in on farm infrastructure, which will help to build resilience to the potential impact of climate change.
Animators, assemble!26/04/2024 14:20:00
A dystopian animation series and an adult animated supernatural comedy are among fledgling projects given a financial boost this week as the Welsh animation industry hits Cardiff.
20mph: Transport Secretary outlines plan for targeted change24/04/2024 11:15:00
The Welsh Government will listen to the people of Wales and work with councils to deliver targeted change to the implementation of 20mph, Cabinet Secretary Ken Skates has said.