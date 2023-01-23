New chair welcomed to Wales Audit Office

Previously the Chief Executive at Health Inspectorate Wales, Dr Kathryn Chamberlain is currently the Chief Executive at the Independent Monitoring Authority for the Citizens’ Rights Agreements.

Her appointment was recommended to the Senedd by the Finance Committee and was approved and confirmed on Wednesday 11 January. Dr Kathryn Chamberlain’s tenure will begin on 16 March 2023 until 15 March 2027.

Finance Committee Chair, Peredur Owen Griffiths MS, said: “On behalf of the Finance Committee, I’d like to congratulate and welcome Dr Kathryn Chamberlain to her new role of Wales Audit Office Chair.

She brings a wealth of experience and expertise and will be an invaluable addition to the Wales Audit Office Board. I look forward to working with her and to see how she approaches the role of Chair.

I’d also like to thank the current Chair, Lindsay Foyster, for her commitment and hard work in her tenure during a challenging period. The Committee appreciate her service to the organisation and wish her the best of luck for the future.”

The newly appointed Chair, Dr Kathryn Chamberlain, said: “I’m very proud of becoming the new Wales Audit Office Board Chair and look forward to getting started.

In the current financial climate, government expenditure is under the spotlight like never before and I’m fully committed to making sure Welsh taxpayers get value for money from the public sector.”

Auditor General, Adrian Crompton, said: “I would like to extend my congratulations to Dr Chamberlain and welcome her to the Wales Audit Office Board and her role as Chair.

These are hugely challenging times for public sector finances in Wales and the role of audit in providing assurance that public money is being well managed, is meeting people’s needs and is empowering improvement has never been so vital. I look forward to working with Kate and the Wales Audit Office board in delivering on our strategic ambitions.

I would also like to thank the outgoing chair Lindsay Foyster for the dedication, leadership and guidance that she has offered to both the Wales Audit Office board and to me personally. I wish her well for the future.”

The Finance Committee has appointed Dr Kathryn Chamberlain as a Non-Executive Member of the Wales Audit Office Board for a four-year term, from 16 March 2023 to 15 March 2027.