New chairs of Network Rail and DFTO named

Richard George and Sir Andrew Haines bring extensive experience to help improve passenger experience and operational performance we will see under Great British Railways.

Secretary of State appoints new chairs of Network Rail and DFTO at pivotal time for industry

appointees will draw on their significant industry experience to deliver for passengers

this marks next chapter for railway as government moves closer to establishment of Great British Railways

Two key rail leaders were yesterday (12 January 2026) appointed to oversee the railways at a monumental time for the industry.

Richard George has been appointed Chair of Network Rail, the public body that owns, operates, maintains and develops Britain’s railway infrastructure.

Sir Andrew Haines will become Chair of Department for Transport Operator Limited (DFTO), the government body bringing all currently privately-owned train services into public ownership ahead of the creation of Great British Railways (GBR).

With significant experience in the rail industry, both appointees will support the government’s mission to bring together track and train – delivering a better service for passengers.

Richard has 45 years of experience operating at the most senior level in the UK transport industry and is the current chair of DFTO. His extensive career includes roles as Managing Director of Great Western Trains and HS1 Project Director for Eurostar, as well as an advisor to DfT on matters relating to rail performance and investment in the north of England. Prior to privatisation, Richard had 20 years of railway management experience with British Rail.

Sir Andrew has overseen rail and transport at the highest level, most recently as CEO of Network Rail between 2018 and 2025, where he maintained a strong focus on putting passengers first and driving improved performance. Prior to this, Sir Andrew had a wide-ranging career in the rail industry, including roles as Managing Director of South West Trains and Managing Director of the Rail Division for First Group plc.

Their new positions will take effect on 2 February 2026.

Transport Secretary, Heidi Alexander, yesterday said:

With legislation now making its way through Parliament, we’re making good progress with our ambitious programme of rail reform. When Great British Railways is established, it will help us to deliver a network which is run for the public, owned by the public. Richard and Sir Andrew both bring a wealth of experience, helping to improve passenger experience and operational performance, supporting the integration of our railways and building towards the world-class railway we will see under Great British Railways. I’d like to thank Mike Putnam for his work overseeing Network Rail at this pivotal time. I’m pleased we will continue to benefit from his knowledge and skills as he remains part of the Network Rail board.

Sir Andrew Haines yesterday said:

I am delighted to be joining DFTO at this pivotal time, as it focuses on its mission of successfully bringing more services into public ownership, improving passenger experience and helping create Great British Railways. I look forward to working closely with so many talented colleagues from across the publicly owned train operating companies, Network Rail, the Department for Transport and the wider rail industry.

Richard George yesterday said:

I am delighted and honoured to be appointed Chair of Network Rail. The rail reform journey we are on towards the creation of Great British Railways is an exciting one with changes across all railway organisations, including Network Rail, as we work to create an integrated railway fit for the 21st century. But those changes must never be at the expense of safety and operational performance, and the whole system relies on Network Rail to deliver that. I am excited to be a part of this, leading Network Rail, alongside DFTO and the publicly-owned train operators, to improve performance on the railway and drive rail reform.

The new appointments come as legislation to establish Great British Railways goes through Parliament, marking the next phase of the Government’s bold rail reforms. Great British Railways will build a simpler, more unified railway that delivers reliable, safe and more affordable journeys.

