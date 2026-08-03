Welsh Government
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New Chief Allied Health Professions Officer welcomed
Wales’s new Chief Allied Health Professions Officer will play a pivotal leadership role as the country shifts towards preventative, community-based care.
- Gareth Evans, a podiatrist and experienced health and care leader, has taken up the role of Wales's Chief Allied Health Professions Officer
- Allied health professionals (AHPs) are central to the Welsh Government's preventative health agenda and in delivering care closer to home
- the appointment strengthens national professional leadership and advice for AHPs as Wales shifts to community-based models of care
In his new role, Gareth Evans will provide expert professional leadership and advice on the contribution of AHPs across health, social care and the wider system.
AHPs represent 13 individual professions and form a significant workforce across the NHS, social care, schools, housing, and the wider health and care system. They include professions such as physiotherapy, clinical psychology, dietetics, podiatry and speech and language therapy.
Wales’s new Chief Allied Health Professions Officer will play a pivotal leadership role as the country shifts towards preventative, community-based care.
In his new role, Gareth Evans will provide expert professional leadership and advice on the contribution of AHPs across health, social care and the wider system.
AHPs represent 13 individual professions and form a significant workforce across the NHS, social care, schools, housing, and the wider health and care system. They include professions such as physiotherapy, clinical psychology, dietetics, podiatry and speech and language therapy.
They play a vital role across prevention, early intervention, rehabilitation, reablement, recovery and long-term condition management, helping people stay well, recover well and live as independently as possible.
Gareth Evans is a podiatrist by background and brings a wealth of experience of working across health and care services.
Chief Allied Health Professions Officer, Gareth Evans, said:
In this role I will strengthen the contribution of Allied Health Professions across Wales as we shift to community-based care. I look forward to championing and representing the profession in Wales. I am also committed to providing expert professional leadership and advice to support the contribution of AHPs across health, social care and the wider system.
The Cabinet Minister for Health and Care, Mabon ap Gwynfor, said
I am pleased we have moved quickly to make this appointment. The Allied Health Professions sector plays a vital role in our health system, and raising its profile is a key priority for this Government. I look forward to working with Gareth Evans to deliver on our ambitions and improve outcomes for people in Wales. As we focus on preventative health, it's important that the contribution of Allied Health Professions is reflected across the health and care system.
Original article link: https://www.gov.wales/new-chief-allied-health-professions-officer-welcomed
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