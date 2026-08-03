New Chief Allied Health Professions Officer welcomed

Wales’s new Chief Allied Health Professions Officer will play a pivotal leadership role as the country shifts towards preventative, community-based care.

Gareth Evans, a podiatrist and experienced health and care leader, has taken up the role of Wales's Chief Allied Health Professions Officer

Allied health professionals (AHPs) are central to the Welsh Government's preventative health agenda and in delivering care closer to home

the appointment strengthens national professional leadership and advice for AHPs as Wales shifts to community-based models of care

In his new role, Gareth Evans will provide expert professional leadership and advice on the contribution of AHPs across health, social care and the wider system.

AHPs represent 13 individual professions and form a significant workforce across the NHS, social care, schools, housing, and the wider health and care system. They include professions such as physiotherapy, clinical psychology, dietetics, podiatry and speech and language therapy.

Wales’s new Chief Allied Health Professions Officer will play a pivotal leadership role as the country shifts towards preventative, community-based care.

In his new role, Gareth Evans will provide expert professional leadership and advice on the contribution of AHPs across health, social care and the wider system.

AHPs represent 13 individual professions and form a significant workforce across the NHS, social care, schools, housing, and the wider health and care system. They include professions such as physiotherapy, clinical psychology, dietetics, podiatry and speech and language therapy.

They play a vital role across prevention, early intervention, rehabilitation, reablement, recovery and long-term condition management, helping people stay well, recover well and live as independently as possible.

Gareth Evans is a podiatrist by background and brings a wealth of experience of working across health and care services.

Chief Allied Health Professions Officer, Gareth Evans, said:

In this role I will strengthen the contribution of Allied Health Professions across Wales as we shift to community-based care. I look forward to championing and representing the profession in Wales. I am also committed to providing expert professional leadership and advice to support the contribution of AHPs across health, social care and the wider system.

The Cabinet Minister for Health and Care, Mabon ap Gwynfor, said