New Chief Executive for defence regulator
New Chief Executive appointed by Single Source Regulations Office Board
The Single Source Regulations Office (SSRO), the UK’s regulator of non-competitive defence contracts, yesterday announced the appointment of John Russell as its new Chief Executive.
John will join the SSRO from Ofwat, where he is a Senior Director. He has widespread experience of high profile private and public sector roles in UK and global infrastructure sectors, including at H M Treasury, the Department of Energy and Climate Change, Infrastructure UK, and Royal Dutch Shell.
John will take up his post on 1 July 2023.
Hannah Nixon, Chair of the SSRO, said:
I am delighted that John will be joining us as our new Chief Executive. The SSRO has come a huge distance since our inception in 2014. John will be joining us at a pivotal time as we look to shift our emphasis from the work of building the tools for the regime to helping the MOD and industry make best use of them. In John we have found a motivational leader whose experience and vision will be invaluable in leading the organisation into its next phase.
The SSRO’s new Chief Executive, John Russell, said:
Ensuring that the UK has the world’s best defence and security infrastructure has never been more important given the multiple evolving global challenges we face as a nation. The SSRO plays a vital part in ensuring that taxpayers’ money for these essential contracts is spent wisely, and it is a privilege to be asked to lead the organisation. It is a job with great meaning and I look forward to helping the SSRO to perform its important role, working with Government and across the defence and security sector.
Andrew Forzani, DG Commercial at the MOD, said:
The recruitment panel was unanimous in its decision to appoint John Russell, and I look forward to working with him and the SSRO in pursuit of the Government’s strategic aims and objectives for single source procurement.
Notes:
John Russell has widespread experience of high profile private and public sector roles in a UK and global setting. After a series of roles at HM Treasury and the Department of Energy and Climate Change, including as Chief Operating Officer of Infrastructure UK, John was Global Head, City Development and Energy Transitions at Royal Dutch Shell, leading the company’s long term economic and political analysis of global energy markets. Most recently, he has worked at OFWAT as Senior Director Strategy, Finance and Infrastructure, and is a member of the OFWAT Board.
The SSRO was founded under the Defence Reform Act in 2014. It is an executive non-departmental public body that plays a central role in helping Government to achieve efficient delivery of those defence contracts that are not competitively tendered, whilst ensuring suppliers can earn a fair return. The UK spends more than 2% of GDP on defence each year, and non-competitive contracts account for around half of the MOD’s annual procurement spend. It includes the development, acquisition and support of some of the UK’s most significant defence capabilities, including nuclear submarines, combat aircraft and sophisticated weapons.
For further information contact the SSRO on enquiries@ssro.gov.uk, or by telephone at 0790 991 8996.
