New Chief Executive for defence regulator

New Chief Executive appointed by Single Source Regulations Office Board

The Single Source Regulations Office (SSRO), the UK’s regulator of non-competitive defence contracts, yesterday announced the appointment of John Russell as its new Chief Executive.

John will join the SSRO from Ofwat, where he is a Senior Director. He has widespread experience of high profile private and public sector roles in UK and global infrastructure sectors, including at H M Treasury, the Department of Energy and Climate Change, Infrastructure UK, and Royal Dutch Shell.

John will take up his post on 1 July 2023.

Hannah Nixon, Chair of the SSRO, said:

I am delighted that John will be joining us as our new Chief Executive. The SSRO has come a huge distance since our inception in 2014. John will be joining us at a pivotal time as we look to shift our emphasis from the work of building the tools for the regime to helping the MOD and industry make best use of them. In John we have found a motivational leader whose experience and vision will be invaluable in leading the organisation into its next phase.

The SSRO’s new Chief Executive, John Russell, said:

Ensuring that the UK has the world’s best defence and security infrastructure has never been more important given the multiple evolving global challenges we face as a nation. The SSRO plays a vital part in ensuring that taxpayers’ money for these essential contracts is spent wisely, and it is a privilege to be asked to lead the organisation. It is a job with great meaning and I look forward to helping the SSRO to perform its important role, working with Government and across the defence and security sector.

Andrew Forzani, DG Commercial at the MOD, said:

The recruitment panel was unanimous in its decision to appoint John Russell, and I look forward to working with him and the SSRO in pursuit of the Government’s strategic aims and objectives for single source procurement.

