Scottish Government
|Printable version
New Chief Inspector of Education
Greater powers of independence for role.
A former head teacher is set to be appointed Scotland’s new Chief Inspector of Education.
Ruth Binks, currently Corporate Director of Education, Communities and Organisational Development at Inverclyde Council, will start in the role at the end of March, subject to final pre-appointment checks being completed and the appointment being made by an Order of His Majesty the King. She has previously worked as a classroom teacher and head teacher.
The new office of HM Chief Inspector of Education Scotland (HMCIES) includes enhanced independence, as part of the provisions of the Education (Scotland) Act, which was passed by the Scottish Parliament last year.
The inspectorate provisions will come into effect in March.
Education Secretary Jenny Gilruth said:
“Ruth has a depth of knowledge of Scottish education, both in the classroom and in a strategic leadership capacity. I’m confident that she brings the right experience to this key role.
“The new inspectorate body will have greater independence and the power to set the frequency and focus of inspections. The office is at the heart of the education reform programme this Government is driving forward.
“This appointment will be pivotal in our efforts to drive improvement across Scotland’s education and skills system and to bring about the changes required to meet the needs of future generations of young people."
Ms Binks added:
“My passion for achieving excellence and reducing inequalities for our young people has been at the heart of everything I have undertaken in my career to date.
“In my new role as His Majesty’s Chief Inspector of Education I will continue to pursue this passion, striving to get the very best for every young person regardless of their background.”
Background
Under the Education (Scotland) Act 2005, the appointment of HM Chief Inspector of Education in Scotland is made by His Majesty by Order in Council, on recommendation of the Scottish Ministers.
Graeme Logan will continue to cover the role of HM Chief Inspector of Education until Ms Binks takes up the post.
Before joining Inverclyde Council, Ms Binks began as a class teacher in the Highland Council area, teaching in primary schools from 1998 to 2004. She subsequently served as head teacher at Croy Primary School and Central Primary School until 2011, before taking on roles as a quality improvement officer and later as quality improvement manager within Highland Council’s education department.
Original article link: https://www.gov.scot/news/new-chief-inspector-of-education-2/
Latest News from
Scottish Government
New housing agency to deliver simplicity, scale and speed22/01/2026 15:05:00
First Minister John Swinney has confirmed the Scottish Government intends to establish a new national housing agency with a focus on simplicity, scale and speed to enable the delivery of housing of all types, helping to meet housing need across Scotland.
Investing in Scotland’s children22/01/2026 12:05:00
Funding for schools, breakfast clubs and free school meals to tackle child poverty.
First Minister calls for sustainability of STV regional news22/01/2026 10:25:00
Response to Ofcom consultation.
Gigabit boost for Dumfries & Galloway22/01/2026 09:25:00
£18 million investment to connect 12,500 premises.
Tenants to be better protected from damp and mould21/01/2026 16:15:00
Regulations for Awaab's Law to be introduced in Scotland.
Bill to redesign skills landscape passed21/01/2026 15:15:00
Funding for colleges, universities and apprentices now in same place
Tackling gender-based violence on campus21/01/2026 10:05:00
New requirements for colleges and universities proposed.
Improving the health of women and girls20/01/2026 15:05:00
Second phase of Women’s Health Plan backed by over £2.4 million to tackle gynaecological waiting times.
Lived Experience Focus Groups Report for Women's Health Plan: Phase Two20/01/2026 13:05:00
As part of the Scottish Government’s commitment to gather the views of women and girls to inform the second phase of the Women’s Health Plan, five third sector organisations were commissioned and funded to carry out focus groups.