Greater powers of independence for role.

A former head teacher is set to be appointed Scotland’s new Chief Inspector of Education.

Ruth Binks, currently Corporate Director of Education, Communities and Organisational Development at Inverclyde Council, will start in the role at the end of March, subject to final pre-appointment checks being completed and the appointment being made by an Order of His Majesty the King. She has previously worked as a classroom teacher and head teacher.

The new office of HM Chief Inspector of Education Scotland (HMCIES) includes enhanced independence, as part of the provisions of the Education (Scotland) Act, which was passed by the Scottish Parliament last year.

The inspectorate provisions will come into effect in March.

Education Secretary Jenny Gilruth said:

“Ruth has a depth of knowledge of Scottish education, both in the classroom and in a strategic leadership capacity. I’m confident that she brings the right experience to this key role.

“The new inspectorate body will have greater independence and the power to set the frequency and focus of inspections. The office is at the heart of the education reform programme this Government is driving forward.

“This appointment will be pivotal in our efforts to drive improvement across Scotland’s education and skills system and to bring about the changes required to meet the needs of future generations of young people."

Ms Binks added:

“My passion for achieving excellence and reducing inequalities for our young people has been at the heart of everything I have undertaken in my career to date.

“In my new role as His Majesty’s Chief Inspector of Education I will continue to pursue this passion, striving to get the very best for every young person regardless of their background.”

Background

Under the Education (Scotland) Act 2005, the appointment of HM Chief Inspector of Education in Scotland is made by His Majesty by Order in Council, on recommendation of the Scottish Ministers.

Graeme Logan will continue to cover the role of HM Chief Inspector of Education until Ms Binks takes up the post.

Before joining Inverclyde Council, Ms Binks began as a class teacher in the Highland Council area, teaching in primary schools from 1998 to 2004. She subsequently served as head teacher at Croy Primary School and Central Primary School until 2011, before taking on roles as a quality improvement officer and later as quality improvement manager within Highland Council’s education department.