10 Downing Street
|Printable version
New civil society council established to put partnership at the heart of government
Leading voices from across the voluntary, community and social enterprise sector were recently (10 March 2026) appointed to the new Civil Society Council, established by the Prime Minister to bring civil society into the heart of government decision‑making.
- Civil society working in partnership with government at the highest level to drive implementation of the Covenant
- Better policy delivery across government through closer partnership on issues that cut across departments, from social cohesion to public services
- Council to provide an open and representative voice for civil society at the centre of government
The Council will drive a new approach to partnership with civil society, overseeing implementation of the Civil Society Covenant at national and local level, and builds on last summer’s Civil Society Summit and the launch of the Office for the Impact Economy.
Together, these steps mark a renewed commitment to working with charities, social enterprises and community groups as core partners in tackling the country’s most complex social challenges.
The Civil Society Council will provide a central forum to address issues that cut across government, including social cohesion and public service commissioning, and to identify opportunities for civil society to play a greater role in the design and delivery of policies and services.
The Council will be chaired by Kate Lee OBE, Chief Executive of the National Council for Voluntary Organisations (NCVO), and will bring together senior leaders from charities, social enterprises, philanthropy, faith and community organisations, and the youth sector. It will meet quarterly in Downing Street and be supported by a dedicated team in No10, maximising the opportunities for civil society to contribute across government.
Council members were appointed following an open and competitive Expressions of Interest process which received nearly 600 applications. Final members were selected to reflect a broad mix of experience, expertise and geographic representation.
The Council will hold its inaugural meeting next month.
A full list of Council members is set out below:
- Kate Lee OBE (Chair) - CEO of NCVO
- Matt Hyde OBE – CEO of Lloyds Bank Foundation
- Gemma Peters – CEO of Macmillan Cancer Support
- Dame Clare Moriarty – CEO of Citizens Advice
- Mark Russell OBE – CEO of The Children’s Society
- Emma de Closset – CEO of UK Community Foundations
- Charlotte Hill OBE – CEO of The Felix Project & FareShare
- Bishop Rob Wickham - CEO of the Church Urban Fund
- Dr Tessy Ojo CBE – CEO of The Diana Award
- Maddy Desforges OBE – CEO of NAVCA
- Saeed Atcha MBE DL – CEO of Youth Leads UK
- Innes Morgan – Director and Founder of Act with Purpose
- Dr Lindsay Cordery-Bruce – CEO of WCVA
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/new-civil-society-council-established-to-put-partnership-at-the-heart-of-government
Latest News from
10 Downing Street
Protecting families from heating oil profiteering is top of the Prime Minister's agenda as he visits Belfast12/03/2026 10:05:00
As global events continue to impact the daily lives of communities across the UK, the Prime Minister is visiting Belfast today (Thursday 12 March) to highlight his relentless focus on cutting the cost of living for working people.
Supporting working people always top of my mind09/03/2026 11:25:00
The Prime Minister will visit a community centre in London where he'll meet with people to discuss the impact of the conflict in the Middle East on communities here in Britain.
Prime Minister's Oral Statement on Iran: 2 March 202603/03/2026 13:20:00
Prime Minister Keir Starmer's Oral Statement to the House of Commons on Iran (02 March 2026).
Summary of the UK Government legal position: The legality of defensive action in respect of Iranian regional attacks02/03/2026 13:20:00
Summary of the UK Government legal position: The legality of defensive action in respect of Iranian regional attacks
Energy bills coming down thanks to government action, as Prime Minister vows to bear down on cost of living25/02/2026 10:20:00
Households across Britain will benefit from cheaper energy bills this spring, thanks to actions taken by the government – putting money in working people’s pockets in a major step forward in tackling the cost of living.
PM words marking the fourth anniversary of the Ukraine war: 24 February 202624/02/2026 16:20:00
Prime Minister Keir Starmer's words marking the fourth anniversary of the Ukraine war.
Co-chairs statement - Coalition of the Willing call: 24 February 202624/02/2026 14:10:00
Co-chairs statement – Coalition of the Willing call.
UK steps up support for Ukraine four years on from Putin's full-scale invasion24/02/2026 13:20:00
UK boosting support for Ukraine four years after Putin’s full-scale invasion with new military and humanitarian support.