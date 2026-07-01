New coach between the north and the south of Wales will cut journey times by over an hour

People across Wales will save over an hour on journey times between the north and the south of Wales when a new long-distance coach launches this autumn.

The new coach service will improve public transport connectivity between the north and the south of Wales and cut journey times by over an hour.

The north south coach will operate regular services every day linking Bangor to Carmarthen.

The service supports a shift away from car travel, backing Wales' transition to a low carbon economy.

The new coach service will operate regular services every day linking Bangor to Carmarthen to transform connectivity across the country and improve access to jobs, healthcare, education, businesses, and leisure. It is also expected to support improved access for visitors to Wales.

The service will stop at Bangor Rail Station, Caernarfon, Porthmadog Rail Station, Dolgellau (Eldon Square), Machynlleth, Aberystwyth University, Aberystwyth Bus Station, Aberaeron and Carmarthen Rail Station.

Deputy Transport Minister, Mark Hooper said:

We promised in our 100-day plan that we would prepare to launch a new coach service linking the north of Wales with the south of Wales and I’m delighted to confirm that plans are well underway to introduce this service in the autumn. For decades, many rural communities have been ill-served by public transport, but this new coach service is the first step in improving connectivity between the north and the south of Wales. The service will connect key regional centres, running alongside and enhancing existing services including TrawsCymru, the rural bus network, and Fflecsi to deliver an integrated, multi-modal transport network across Wales.

As well as improving connectivity the service will also open-up sustainable tourism to destinations including Eryri National Park, the Llŷn Peninsula and Cardigan Bay, and supports Wales' transition to a greener economy by providing a low-carbon alternative to the car.

Transport for Wales will use the coming months to develop the service in line with the wider ‘T Network’ – an integrated transport network for Wales.

Lee Robinson, Executive Director for Regional Transport & Integration, said:

This new coach service is the result of a huge amount of work by teams across Transport for Wales, working closely with partners and drawing on insight from our Network North Wales programme to design a service that truly meets the needs of communities. By linking key towns and communities along the west coast, we're creating faster, more reliable connections for work, education and leisure. The new service is a key step in building the T Network, Welsh Government's vision for a fully integrated public transport system for Wales, strengthening the TrawsCymru network, helping to deliver a more joined-up, multi-modal offer and making it easier for people to travel sustainably with seamless connections to rail and local bus services.

Funding for this service was announced in the First Supplementary Budget last week, alongside £8m for extending the £1 bus fare for all young people aged 5-21 years. This funding will extend the scheme for a further seven months allowing more younger people to access cheaper bus fares until 31 March 2027.