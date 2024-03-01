Innovate UK
|Printable version
New collaboration seeks to boost UK’s security and resilience
A new research hub combining expertise from government, academia and industry aims to help build a more secure and resilient world.
From disruption to energy and food supply chains, to an increase in threats from physical, environmental and virtual sources, these large and complex challenges cannot be solved individually.
To help strengthen the UK’s societal and economic resilience and enhance its security, a new research hub has launched.
The building a secure and resilient world research and coordination hub, called SALIENT, is led by Dr Richard Kirkham from the Thomas Ashton Institute for Risk and Regulatory Research.
Wide ranging scope
The hub is based at The University of Manchester and is backed by £4.3 million from the building a secure and resilient world strategic theme. Its focus will include, but is not limited to:
- building robust and secure supply chains
- delivering global order in a time of change
- developing technologies used for security and defence
- finding ways to create behavioural and cultural resilience
- strengthening resilience in our natural and built environments
Delivering new insight
Using documents such as the national risk register as a guide, SALIENT will collaborate to explore how all the parts within a sector can influence each other.
Doing this will help reveal patterns that are otherwise hidden or hard to identify, helping to shape new answers to problems like food shortages or flooding.
By combining insight from a broad range of ideas, experiences and communities the hub aims to ensure people are at the heart of future solutions.
A broad range of voices
Professor Christopher Smith, Executive Chair of the Arts and Humanities Research Council and lead for the building a secure and resilient world theme said:
Building a secure and resilient world will depend on a broad range of voices, opinions and experiences. It is a task that affects and involves us all.
By selecting The University of Manchester to lead SALIENT we can draw on the combined knowledge of our diverse community to help shape and further develop this theme.
The group’s experience will integrate the various strands of activity and help us create priorities for the future.
Further information
About the building a aecure and resilient world research and coordination hub
The hub is led by Dr Richard Kirkham from the Thomas Ashton Institute for Risk and Regulatory Research at The University of Manchester.
It is a collaboration between the universities of Bath, Exeter and Sussex, plus:
- British University in Dubai
- Cabinet Office
- Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs
- Government Office for Science
- Health and Safety Executive
- HM Treasury
- HM Revenue and Customs
- Infrastructure and Projects Authority
- National Audit Office
- Office of Gas and Electricity Markets
- STEM Futures Reliability Hub
University of Manchester:
- Dr Richard Kirkham, Deputy Director Thomas Ashton Institute (engineering)
- Dr Constance Smith, UK Research and Innovation Future Leaders Fellow (social anthropology)
- Professor Duncan Shaw, Alliance Manchester Business School (critical systems)
- Professor Mark Elliot, UK Anonymisation Network (social sciences)
- Professor Sharon Clarke, Thomas Ashton Institute (organisational psychology)
University of Bath:
- Professor Michael Lewis, Centre of Sustainable and Circular Technologies
University of Exeter:
- Dr Maya Vachkova, Systems Thinking (politics)
- Professor Philipp Thies, Renewable Energy (engineering)
University of Sussex:
- Professor Paul Nightingale, Science Policy Research Unit
Original article link: https://www.ukri.org/news/new-collaboration-seeks-to-boost-uks-security-and-resilience/
Latest News from
Innovate UK
New public sector innovation programme open for applications29/02/2024 09:10:00
GOTT has launched a new 8-week part-time customer discovery programme for innovators to test whether there is a market for their idea, product or service.
Major future telecoms research boost announced22/02/2024 14:05:00
A major investment of £62 million will help to position the UK to shape the next generation of telecoms networks.
Projects to help communities reduce health inequalities16/02/2024 10:05:00
The mobilising community assets to tackle health inequalities programme aims to improve health through access to culture, nature and community.
New £100m fund will unlock the potential of engineering biology12/02/2024 10:25:00
Six new Engineering Biology Mission Hubs and 22 Mission Awards to transform solutions in areas like vaccine, textile and food production.
Publicly backed bioscience spin-outs make big impact on economy12/02/2024 09:25:00
Hundreds of UK spin-outs, established following taxpayer-funded bioscience research, have contributed £5.2 billion to the economy and created thousands of jobs.
New funding supports UK artists to work with immersive tech01/02/2024 10:10:00
A new project will support over 200 UK-based artists and organisations to explore the creative potential of virtual, augmented and mixed reality technologies.
Researchers uncover mechanism behind stubborn memories22/01/2024 09:10:00
A new study has used the cocaine experience to identify a novel mechanism by which the brain produces powerful lasting memories that drive ill-advised actions.
Digital twin projects to transform environmental science19/01/2024 09:15:00
Five innovative projects launched yesterday will harness the potential of digital twinning technology to transform environmental science.