New collaborative doctoral partnerships announced

We are pleased to announce that we have been allocated 12 PhD studentships from the Arts and Humanities Research Council, as part of the fourth round of the Collaborative Doctoral Partnership (CDP) scheme.

These CDP studentships will be jointly supervised by staff at The National Archives and at Higher Education Institutions around the UK. We will soon be launching an open call to academics who would like to develop a studentship project in partnership with us.

There will be four CDP studentships available annually over the next three years.

Students are an essential part of our role as an Independent Research Organisation, learning from and contributing to our research, and boosting our capacity in areas of strategic importance. Students undertaking a CDP will build skills for work in the cultural heritage sector, or to continue collaborating on interdisciplinary research.

We are particularly committed to working with other CDP holders to increase equity, diversity and inclusion amongst the student cohort, in line with our organisational strategy Archives for Everyone.

We look forward to enabling the next generation of arts and humanities researchers and practitioners, as well as developing partnerships with a range of institutions in higher education and the cultural sector.

For more information, please contact research@nationalarchives.gov.uk