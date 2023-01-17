New Commissioner appointed to the EHRC

Joanne Cash has been appointed as a Commissioner for the Equality and Human Rights Commission (EHRC), as announced by the Government Equalities Office.

A former barrister and government advisor, Joanne brings a wealth of legal, business and financial expertise to the Commission.

Joanne’s appointment follows the recent announcement that Arif Ahmed MBE and Kunle Olulode MBE had been appointed as two new Commissioners.

Baroness Kishwer Falkner, Chairwoman of the Equality and Human Rights Commission, said: