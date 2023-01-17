Equality and Human Rights Commission (EHRC)
New Commissioner appointed to the EHRC
Joanne Cash has been appointed as a Commissioner for the Equality and Human Rights Commission (EHRC), as announced by the Government Equalities Office.
A former barrister and government advisor, Joanne brings a wealth of legal, business and financial expertise to the Commission.
Joanne’s appointment follows the recent announcement that Arif Ahmed MBE and Kunle Olulode MBE had been appointed as two new Commissioners.
Baroness Kishwer Falkner, Chairwoman of the Equality and Human Rights Commission, said:
“I am delighted to welcome Joanne to the EHRC and look forward to working with her, Arif and Kunle in continuing and developing our important work.
“Her knowledge and experience as a human rights barrister and adviser to government on human rights law and policy will bring great value to the governance and direction of the Commission.
“The EHRC plays a vital role in tackling discrimination and promoting and upholding equality and human rights in Britain. Following these recent appointments I am confident the diversity of our Board will ensure we continue to fulfil this commitment.”
- EHRC Commissioners are public appointments made by the Minister for Women and Equalities.
- Our governance manual sets out in detail the roles and responsibilities of the Board of Commissioners, our statutory and non-statutory committees, senior management and officers.
- Our relationship with government, and how the Commission operates as an independent arm’s length body is set out in a Government-Commission framework document.
