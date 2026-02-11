New computing curriculum will teach AI awareness and digital literacy

BCS, The Chartered Institute for IT, has been appointed by the Department for Education to lead the drafting of reforms to the National Curriculum for Computing and associated qualifications for England.

The appointment of BCS, which is the professional body for technology, follows the Government’s response to the independent Curriculum and Assessment Review.

The review concluded that the current curriculum is too narrow for today’s digital world, with greater focus needed on digital literacy, AI and data awareness, safe technology, and critical thinking around online challenges like ‘fake news’.

The Government intends to replace the current GCSE Computer Science with a broader Computing GCSE. It will also explore a new Level 3 qualification in Data Science and AI.

The DfE has selected Julia Adamson MBE FBCS, Niel McLean OBE FBCS, Ben Davies MBCS and Becci Peters MBCS from BCS to lead the drafting under the Education and Children’s Social Care (ECSC) Framework. All of the group, who belong to BCS’ Education team, have track records in digital education policy and practice.

Julia Adamson MBE, Executive Director of Education at BCS yesterday said:

“In creating a new computing curriculum we have a duty to ensure millions of learners come through their education journey with the digital skills they need to succeed in life and work. “AI, digital literacy, and learning to think critically about disinformation, are vital skills that need to be built into the early stages of everyone’s education. They are also needed to ensure the UK workforce is upskilled and able to compete globally.”

BCS also thanked the Computing at School (CAS) community of teachers, and BCS’ 70,000 professional members for their insight and expertise, which continue to inform its policy, curriculum and qualification work.

The Government’s public consultation on the curriculum and qualifications is anticipated later in the year, and we will ensure members have their opportunity to provide feedback on the draft proposals at this stage.

