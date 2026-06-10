New concierge service and visa scheme unveiled to help Britain’s fastest-growing firms scale and attract talent

Concierge service for business launched as part of mission to bring about the UK's first trillion-dollar firm.

Bespoke concierge service to help companies of the future in quest to nurture the UK’s first trillion-dollar firm

Government puts money where its mouth is, launching new service to help scale-ups grow and stay in the UK

New visa reimbursement scheme to help high potential firms hire the best

The Business Secretary will unveil a bespoke concierge service for the businesses of the future to start, scale, and stay in the UK as part of his quest to nurture the UK’s first trillion-dollar firm.

Peter Kyle will unveil a new, agile, and rapid support offer that will work in partnership with firms ready to scale and grow exponentially alongside strengthened measures to attract and retain world-leading international talent through the Global Talent Taskforce.

The new concierge service, offering tiered support, will accelerate the most promising scale-ups, and build a strong pipeline of high-growth firms ready to break through. It will ensure that the current support for business is joined up and delivering targeted support to tackle issues facing promising firms in the country.

This approach will help to unlock deals, unblock delays and create jobs, growth, and opportunity for businesses across all four corners of the UK.

Whether the challenge is regulation, access to finance, procurement, another barrier to growth or access to global talent - its role will be to ensure government acts quickly and decisively to back the highest potential firms and, where necessary and appropriate, get out of their way.

It will develop and be built as it progresses with input from entrepreneurs and investors.

Business & Trade Secretary, Peter Kyle, yesterday said:

If we want the next generation of world-changing firms to be built in Britain, we must make Britain the best place in the world not only to start a company but, crucially, to scale one. Britain has the ideas, talent, and ambition to lead the world - and this government is backing the businesses that will define our future. We are partnering directly with high-growth firms to give them the support, finance, talent, and connections they need to scale here in the UK and create jobs right across the country.

Chancellor of the Exchequer Rachel Reeves yesterday said:

We are backing the UK’s most ambitious firms to start, scale, and stay here – with the finance, talent and support they need to succeed. Working in partnership with industry, we are making sure Britain is the best place in the world not just to start a business, but to grow a world-leading one.

This step change will look to replicate the successes of other nations like France, Singapore, and the US to ensure Britain retains more of its economic success stories of the future.

In 2023, these firms created £2.2 trillion in turnover and employed 3.9 million people, despite making up just 0.8% of businesses.

The new offer will strengthen government support for scale-ups, building on action in the Industrial Strategy, including British Business Bank’s direct equity investments, InnovateUK’s new Velocity programme, and the launch of the Sovereign AI Unit.

This builds on recent work with firms like Oxford Quantum Circuits - who just last week received a £100 million investment from the British Business Bank as part of their £260 million Series C round, Quantexa, who the bank backed in their Series F round last year and in May were awarded a £175 million, in a 10 year partnership by HMRC.

Following the first close of the British Growth Partnership Fund I by the British Business Bank in March, pension saver money has already been directly invested in two stand-out UK technology scale-ups, Elliptic and Wayve.

Through support from the Global Talent Taskforce, the UK is strengthening its world-leading scale-up ecosystem in frontier sectors, helping innovative companies to build and expand in the UK by supporting top international talent to lay down roots in the UK.

This targeted support is already helping high-potential companies to scale and succeed, including:

TreQ, a quantum engineering company founded by US entrepreneur Mandy Birch, relocated to Cambridge to tap into the UK’s deep research base and supportive environment. Now operational and scaling its team, the company demonstrates how the UK is attracting globally mobile businesses in cutting-edge sectors like quantum.

Yonder highlights the UK’s strength as a hub for fintech scale-ups. By removing friction in accessing international talent, the company has been able to focus on product development and expansion from its London base, reinforcing the UK’s position as a competitive environment for high-growth firms.

Too often, innovative companies are forced to prove themselves overseas before they can secure public sector contracts at home – which is why the Business Secretary has been clear that British companies can scale with the support of government.

DBT yesterday launched a tender for a private sector partner to run a pilot to strengthen the UK’s scale-up pipeline.

Delivering the growth agenda in lockstep with industry is critical. That is why the Business Secretary has appointed Penny Verbe as Scale-Up Adviser, to help ensure government support reflects what businesses need and champion the sector.

Scale Up Adviser Penny Verbe yesterday said:

I am delighted to be working with the Business Secretary and his team, alongside Alex Depledge, the Entrepreneurship Adviser, to help ensure that the UK’s most innovative businesses can scale, stay and thrive. Having founded and grown businesses in the UK and internationally, I understand first-hand the opportunities and challenges of growth. I look forward to helping create the conditions that enable the next generation of businesses to flourish and continue contributing to the UK’s prosperity.

During LTW, the government will announce new measures to boost access to global talent and support high-growth sectors. At a Global Talent Reception on Wednesday, the Chancellor will set out two new schemes in detail, including visa fee reimbursement for scale-ups in digital and tech, life sciences, and clean energy—helping firms attract exceptional skills and strengthening the UK’s global competitiveness.

It will also launch an OfI fast-track referral for a UK Expansion Worker sponsor licence, helping high-potential international businesses set up in the UK more quickly.

Together, these schemes complement wider visa reforms and talent measures, strengthening the UK’s offer to world‑leading talent and investors in key innovation sectors.

Irene Graham OBE, CEO ScaleUp Institute yesterday said:

The ScaleUp Institute welcomes the package of measures announced by the Government today, which should lead to more proactive and structured engagement with scaleups and high-potential scaling firms - an approach we have long evidenced. The introduction of concierge structures to help fast-track these companies to the connections, opportunities, and support they need, alongside dedicated services, represents a significant step forward. We look forward to continuing to work closely with Government as these measures are further developed and implemented.

Sarah Gates, VP, Global Affairs, Legal and Assurance at Wayve, yesterday said:

The UK’s future economic success depends on its ability to help innovative companies scale. We welcome these measures, which recognise that high-growth businesses need both access to world-class talent and the right support to overcome barriers to growth. Government has been a valued partner to Wayve throughout our growth journey, and we look forward to continuing that partnership. Initiatives that help ambitious companies scale faster will strengthen the UK’s position as a global hub for innovation and help create the next generation of British technology champions.

Building on the Industrial Strategy, Plan for SMEs, and Autumn Budget, this is the next step in a sustained cross-government effort to close the scale-up gap and make the UK the home of global leaders.

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