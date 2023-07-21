New consultation on UK-related domain names powers

We are seeking views on proposals for the design of regulations in relation to UK-related domain name registries.

The Department for Science, Innovation and Technology (DSIT) is seeking views on proposals for the design of regulations in relation to UK-related domain name registries.

This consultation asks for views on the abuse of relevant domain names, to ensure procedures remain in place to deal with both misuse and unfair uses of domain names.

Responses to the consultation will help DSIT design a set of regulations which are workable, proportionate and fit for purpose. While anyone can respond to the consultation, views are particularly welcome from UK-based registries, users of domain names, registrars, industry bodies, cybersecurity organisations, trade associations, relevant charities, and intellectual property rights holders.

The consultation will run for six weeks and will close on 31 August 2023.

Minister for Tech and the Digital Economy Paul Scully said:

I recognise the good work that the registries in scope of these powers already do to tackle abuses of their domain names, and it is only right that we continue to meet the expectations of international best practice on governance of domain names which represent the UK.

DSIT will be commencing sections 19-21 of the Digital Economy Act 2010.

This legislation sets out the Secretary of State’s powers of intervention in the event when any in-scope UK-related domain name registry fails to address serious, relevant abuses of their domain names, posing significant risk to the UK electronic communications networks and its users.

Following our review of the consultation responses, DSIT will be setting out in secondary legislation a list of misuses and unfair uses of domain names that registries in scope must take action to mitigate and deal with, and cover the registry’s arrangements for dealing with complaints in connection with the domain names in scope.

It is important we undertake this work to ensure that the UK will continue to meet international best practice on governance of country code top-level domains in line with our key global trading partners and our future global trading commitments.

It is important for the users of UK-related domains that there continue to be procedures in place to deal with domain name abuse.