Department for Science, Innovation & Technology
|Printable version
New consultation on UK-related domain names powers
We are seeking views on proposals for the design of regulations in relation to UK-related domain name registries.
- Government consulting on proposals for the design of regulations in relation to UK-related domain name registries.
- consultation will ensure procedures remain in place to deal with both misuse and unfair uses
- work will help ensure the UK continues to meet international best practice on domain name governance, in line with our key global trading partners
The Department for Science, Innovation and Technology (DSIT) is seeking views on proposals for the design of regulations in relation to UK-related domain name registries.
This consultation asks for views on the abuse of relevant domain names, to ensure procedures remain in place to deal with both misuse and unfair uses of domain names.
Responses to the consultation will help DSIT design a set of regulations which are workable, proportionate and fit for purpose. While anyone can respond to the consultation, views are particularly welcome from UK-based registries, users of domain names, registrars, industry bodies, cybersecurity organisations, trade associations, relevant charities, and intellectual property rights holders.
The consultation will run for six weeks and will close on 31 August 2023.
Minister for Tech and the Digital Economy Paul Scully said:
I recognise the good work that the registries in scope of these powers already do to tackle abuses of their domain names, and it is only right that we continue to meet the expectations of international best practice on governance of domain names which represent the UK.
Read the consultation proposals and offer your views.
Notes to editors
DSIT will be commencing sections 19-21 of the Digital Economy Act 2010.
This legislation sets out the Secretary of State’s powers of intervention in the event when any in-scope UK-related domain name registry fails to address serious, relevant abuses of their domain names, posing significant risk to the UK electronic communications networks and its users.
Following our review of the consultation responses, DSIT will be setting out in secondary legislation a list of misuses and unfair uses of domain names that registries in scope must take action to mitigate and deal with, and cover the registry’s arrangements for dealing with complaints in connection with the domain names in scope.
It is important we undertake this work to ensure that the UK will continue to meet international best practice on governance of country code top-level domains in line with our key global trading partners and our future global trading commitments.
It is important for the users of UK-related domains that there continue to be procedures in place to deal with domain name abuse.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/new-consultation-on-uk-related-domain-names-powers
Latest News from
Department for Science, Innovation & Technology
UK economy to receive £1 billion boost through innovative trade digitalisation act21/07/2023 12:10:00
Electronic Trade Documents Act receives Royal Assent, making trade more straightforward, efficient and sustainable.
UK Space Agency: wSpace back atop the Cabinet agenda as reignited National Space Council re-launches UK space superpower ambitions20/07/2023 13:10:00
The National Space Council met for the first time today since its reinstatement as part of the UK’s mission to become a true space superpower.
Government backing UK engineering biology firms to revolutionise medicine, food and environmental protection19/07/2023 14:20:00
UK firms harnessing the power of biology in a range of sectors will be under the spotlight in Downing Street as science leaders and ministers meet to unleash the full potential of the UK’s engineering biology sector.
Foreign Secretary to call for international cooperation to manage the global implications of Artificial Intelligence18/07/2023 16:27:00
Foreign Secretary to chair first ever UN Security Council (UNSC) session on AI.
Regulatory Horizons Council publishes recommendations on the regulation of hydrogen fuel propulsion in maritime vessels18/07/2023 14:20:00
Latest report from the RHC, an independent group of scientific, regulatory and industry experts, created to help unleash UK innovation through regulation.
UK gets new status in global data privacy certification programme07/07/2023 12:10:00
The UK has become the first country in the world to be granted Associate status in the Global Cross Border Privacy Rules (CBPR) Forum.
Government issues call for information on use of private telecoms06/07/2023 13:10:00
The government has launched public call for information on the uses and security of private telecoms networks in the UK.