New consultation sets foundations for Heathrow expansion to take off

Consultation launched on the framework for future planning decisions for Heathrow’s third runway.

third runway at Heathrow moves a step closer as government launches public consultation on the framework for future planning decisions.

an expanded Heathrow could support over 60,000 of new local jobs, improve connectivity across the UK, and strengthen international passenger and freight links

British businesses, communities and the public invited to play an active role in shaping the future of one of the world’s most successful hub airports – with consultation to run for over 10 weeks, until 1 September 2026

The government yesterday (18 June 2026) launched a public consultation on the framework for future decisions on Heathrow’s third runway.

This marks another key milestone in delivering a final planning decision in 2029, making sure it meets key tests on noise, air quality, climate and economic growth.

Expansion at Heathrow will attract international investment, boost Britain’s connectivity to new markets, and could deliver over £40 billion of benefits to the UK. Up to 40% of the growth benefits of expansion, once fully operational, is expected to be in areas outside of London and the South East. Passengers will see benefits through direct improvements when they travel, such as fewer delays, better value fares and more choice.

Heathrow handles more flights than any other 2-runway airport in the world, with a record 84 million passengers using the airport last year – underlining how necessary boosting its capacity is.

From baggage handlers and cabin crew on the ground, to manufacturers and suppliers across the UK, a third runway will ensure Heathrow continues to support hundreds of thousands of jobs across a diverse range of sectors – providing vital, highly skilled employment in all four corners of the UK.

Businesses, communities, and the wider aviation sector will now have a chance to have their say on plans for a third runway, including how the project can manage the four key areas of air quality, noise, climate change, and economic growth.

The consultation proposes that any scheme must have a clear strategy to create jobs and realise the economic benefits of expansion, be compatible with the UK’s legally binding climate targets, not breach legal air quality limits, and ensure noise emissions do not worsen for local residents.

Planning proposals from developers looking to build a third runway will be strictly assessed against these key tests – ensuring expansion meets the needs of local people, and serves the UK economy by driving growth.

This consultation will also strengthen the decision-making process and keep the government on track to take a final planning decision on the project by 2029.

This follows the Transport Secretary committing to complete the process 3 years faster than production of the previous policy statement in 2018.

Transport Secretary, Heidi Alexander yesterday said:

We’re a government of builders, not blockers, taking the steps needed to unlock billions in investment, boost growth, and create thousands of local jobs. Today’s consultation is a positive step towards realising the benefits of a third runway, by giving businesses, communities, and the public the chance to help shape this key project at one of the world’s most successful hub airports. We are determined to move quickly and responsibly to set a framework for future expansion at Heathrow that will meet the needs of local people and the country on the key issues of noise, air quality, climate change and economic growth.

Chancellor of the Exchequer Rachel Reeves yesterday said:

Growth is this government’s top priority, and we are backing the builders to get Britain moving. An expanded Heathrow would support over 60,000 good local jobs and deliver up to £42 billion in benefits to the UK – strengthening vital links and improving connectivity across the country. This consultation is a key milestone in delivering the infrastructure our country needs. Getting here took 18 months from when we announced our support for expansion last January – the fastest ever review of a national policy statement.

The independent Climate Change Committee is being formally consulted to advise on how expansion can be consistent with the net zero framework.

Airspace across the UK is also being modernised to deliver quicker, quieter, and more efficient flights with lower emissions, reducing the sector’s climate change impacts.

In November, the government officially selected the scheme proposed by Heathrow Airport Limited (HAL) to inform the National Policy Statement review.

Read the draft Heathrow Expansion National Policy Statement.

Have your say on the draft Heathrow Expansion National Policy Statement proposed amendments.

Read more about Heathrow Airport expansion.

Aviation, maritime and technology media enquiries

Media enquiries 0300 7777 878

Switchboard 0300 330 3000

Related content

Collection