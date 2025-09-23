New contract will improve access to NHS dentistry

A new dental contract for Wales will improve access to NHS dentistry for everyone as health needs and prevention are put at the heart of the new system.

The new dental contract will transform how services are delivered across Wales – improving access, fairness, and quality of care.

This is the first major reform of the contract in 20 years and will replace the units of dental activity contract, which pays dentists to recall patients every 6 months, regardless of whether they have any problems.

The new contract, which will come into effect in April 2026, will mean people will be seen based on their oral health needs. Those who need active treatment or support to maintain their oral health will be seen more regularly.

A series of changes have been made to the contract proposals over the summer after continuity of care emerged as a key priority during the consultation phase.

This will mean people with the healthiest mouths will maintain their relationship with their chosen dentist through recall appointments, rather than returning to a central waiting list – the Dental Access Portal – until their next scheduled appointment, as originally proposed.

Under the reformed system, practices will receive payments to continue seeing existing patients for recall appointments, giving dentists the freedom to monitor oral health based on individual risk and need.

The new contract will also see increased NHS payments to dentists, with general fee rates rising from the proposed £135 to £150 per hour.

Health Secretary, Jeremy Miles, said:

Good oral health is vital to our quality of life. These reforms demonstrate our commitment to making NHS dentistry more accessible, fairer, and sustainable for both patients and professionals. We have listened to people and it is clear the trust and reassurance which comes with seeing the same dental professional over time is valued. We are making sure this is maintained in the new contract.

The consultation responses, which are being published today (Tuesday), showed strong support for reform among dental professionals.

Patient charges have been simplified under the new system.

Under the new system, those who pay for NHS treatment will pay 50% of their treatment package value, capped at a maximum of £384 regardless of how much care they need. This is a reduction from the 55% originally proposed. It ensures NHS dental care remains affordable and protects patients from unexpected costs.

Around half the Welsh population is exempt from paying NHS dental charges, including children under 18, pregnant women, hospital dental patients, and people receiving certain benefits.

The low-income scheme will continue providing help with costs based on individual circumstances.

The reforms also include increased funding for accelerated cluster development to support dental professionals' engagement in breaking down silos in dentistry provision and involve teams in wider NHS reform, particularly in preventative care.

Health Secretary Jeremy Miles added:

Every person in Wales deserves quality dental care when they need it, regardless of where they live or their background. Change is needed, and our new dental contract is key in delivering what people want – a system which is fair and effective. And it is thanks to public feedback and professional expertise across Wales that we are able to do this.

