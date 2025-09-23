Welsh Government
|Printable version
New contract will improve access to NHS dentistry
A new dental contract for Wales will improve access to NHS dentistry for everyone as health needs and prevention are put at the heart of the new system.
The new dental contract will transform how services are delivered across Wales – improving access, fairness, and quality of care.
This is the first major reform of the contract in 20 years and will replace the units of dental activity contract, which pays dentists to recall patients every 6 months, regardless of whether they have any problems.
The new contract, which will come into effect in April 2026, will mean people will be seen based on their oral health needs. Those who need active treatment or support to maintain their oral health will be seen more regularly.
A series of changes have been made to the contract proposals over the summer after continuity of care emerged as a key priority during the consultation phase.
This will mean people with the healthiest mouths will maintain their relationship with their chosen dentist through recall appointments, rather than returning to a central waiting list – the Dental Access Portal – until their next scheduled appointment, as originally proposed.
Under the reformed system, practices will receive payments to continue seeing existing patients for recall appointments, giving dentists the freedom to monitor oral health based on individual risk and need.
The new contract will also see increased NHS payments to dentists, with general fee rates rising from the proposed £135 to £150 per hour.
Health Secretary, Jeremy Miles, said:
Good oral health is vital to our quality of life.
These reforms demonstrate our commitment to making NHS dentistry more accessible, fairer, and sustainable for both patients and professionals.
We have listened to people and it is clear the trust and reassurance which comes with seeing the same dental professional over time is valued. We are making sure this is maintained in the new contract.
The consultation responses, which are being published today (Tuesday), showed strong support for reform among dental professionals.
Patient charges have been simplified under the new system.
Under the new system, those who pay for NHS treatment will pay 50% of their treatment package value, capped at a maximum of £384 regardless of how much care they need. This is a reduction from the 55% originally proposed. It ensures NHS dental care remains affordable and protects patients from unexpected costs.
Around half the Welsh population is exempt from paying NHS dental charges, including children under 18, pregnant women, hospital dental patients, and people receiving certain benefits.
The low-income scheme will continue providing help with costs based on individual circumstances.
The reforms also include increased funding for accelerated cluster development to support dental professionals' engagement in breaking down silos in dentistry provision and involve teams in wider NHS reform, particularly in preventative care.
Health Secretary Jeremy Miles added:
Every person in Wales deserves quality dental care when they need it, regardless of where they live or their background.
Change is needed, and our new dental contract is key in delivering what people want – a system which is fair and effective.
And it is thanks to public feedback and professional expertise across Wales that we are able to do this.
Related Links
Original article link: https://www.gov.wales/new-contract-will-improve-access-nhs-dentistry
Latest News from
Welsh Government
Intellectual Property Office (IPO) agreement to drive innovation forward22/09/2025 14:05:00
The Welsh Government has signed an agreement with the Intellectual Property Office (IPO) to support businesses and help drive greater investment in creativity and innovation.
Award-winning scheme transforming lives at Cathays High School22/09/2025 09:25:00
A scheme which has been transforming the lives of parents and families for more than a decade was one of the winners at the annual Inspire! Adult Learning Awards.
Tailored employment scheme blazing a trail into the workplace19/09/2025 11:10:00
The £10 million ‘Trailblazer’ programme continues to deliver tailored employment support with confirmation of second year funding.
All two-year-olds in Merthyr Tydfil can now receive free Flying Start childcare19/09/2025 10:10:00
All two-year-old children in Merthyr Tydfil can now access free childcare, after the local authority became the first in Wales to roll out the expansion of the Flying Start childcare programme across its area.
Visitor levy to support tourism becomes law18/09/2025 17:20:00
The Visitor Levy Bill has received Royal Assent from His Majesty The King.
Thousands of additional NHS appointments18/09/2025 14:05:00
An extra 15,000 outpatient appointments are being provided across Wales this month as part of plans to cut long waiting times.
All two-year-olds in Merthyr Tydfil can now receive free Flying Start childcare17/09/2025 14:20:00
All two-year-old children in Merthyr Tydfil can now access free childcare, after the local authority became the first in Wales to roll out the expansion of the Flying Start childcare programme across its area.
£12.9 million to support Welsh communities transition to renewable energy17/09/2025 13:20:00
Green energy projects across Wales will share over £12.9 million to support their efforts towards generating local renewable energy.
Team UK triumphs at EuroSkills competition as Welsh talent shines17/09/2025 09:05:00
Team UK have delivered an impressive performance at the EuroSkills competition in Denmark, with Wales playing a key role winning a third of the medals secured.