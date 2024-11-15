Cabinet Office
|Printable version
New controls across government to curb consultancy spend and save over £1.2 billion by 2026
- Also published by:
- Crown Commercial Service
New controls on the use of consultancies across government are being brought in to cut unnecessary spending and save £1.2 billion by 2026, as set out in the Autumn Statement – with departments already expected to save the £550 million committed to this financial year.
- New controls are being brought in across government to address unnecessary consultancy spending by departments.
- Measures to reduce reliance on larger firms, and support SMEs to increase diversity, innovation, social value and flexibility within the market.
- Alongside the new controls, a new overarching framework agreement and enhanced terms and conditions and guidance will streamline the procurement process and ensure consultants are only used by public sector buyers when necessary.
New controls on the use of consultancies across government are being brought in to cut unnecessary spending and save £1.2 billion by 2026, as set out in the Autumn Statement – with departments already expected to save the £550 million committed to this financial year.
The new controls will provide far greater oversight, with ministerial signoff required for any consultancy spend over £600,000, or for contracts lasting more than nine months, while consultancy spend over £100,000, or that lasts more than three months, will now need to be signed off by the relevant permanent secretary.
When combined with commercial agreements that are focused on value for money, these controls will drive a reduction in consultancy spend in Whitehall.
Georgia Gould, Parliamentary Secretary at the Cabinet Office, said:
We’re taking immediate action to stop all non-essential government consultancy spend in 2024-25 and halve government spending on consultancy in future years, saving the taxpayer over £1.2 billion by 2026.
It comes alongside our work to develop a strategic plan to make the Civil Service more efficient and effective, with bold measures to improve skills and harness digital technology.
To support this, the government is also inviting companies to bid for a new framework agreement which will streamline the way it uses consultants in the years to come.
By providing a single, centralised list of suppliers who have already been through a rigorous and competitive tendering process in order to gain a place on the agreement, it will cut down the time spent by departments on the procurement process, and ultimately ensure better value for money and more competitive prices.
In line with this government’s commitment to cut consultancy spend, the framework’s total value has been cut from £5.7 billion over four years as planned to £1.7 billion over two years.
The new agreement will be managed by the Crown Commercial Service (CCS), the UK’s biggest public procurement organisation and an executive agency of the Cabinet Office, which will play a coordinating role in consolidating the government’s consultancy spend as it delivers change for working people.
Sam Ulyatt, CEO of Crown Commercial Service said:
Consultancy services are sometimes needed to support Government to deliver for citizens, but taxpayers must get value for money.
This agreement will help to ensure a behavioural and cultural change of how consultancy is procured throughout the UK public sector.
It will also provide SMEs with further opportunities to win public sector contracts which allow them to bid as part of consortiums, or as a subcontractor.
CCS has developed the agreement in consultation with departments to ensure that it can best meet their needs. Some of these improvements include expanding the use of alternative fee arrangements, which are linked to supplier performance, to ensure value for money for customers and the taxpayer.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/new-controls-across-government-to-curb-consultancy-spend-and-save-over-12-billion-by-2026
Latest News from
Cabinet Office
First recipients of ‘Elizabeth Emblem’ announced to commemorate public servants who died in line of duty11/11/2024 15:10:00
First ever recipients of the Elizabeth Emblem named, recognising police officers, firefighters and other public servants who died in the line of duty.
New Ministerial Code to set out standards in public life and restore transparency07/11/2024 09:05:00
The Prime Minister has updated the Ministerial Code which sets out the standards expected in public life when serving the British people
Government appoints Judicial Member for the Senior Salaries Review Body30/10/2024 11:20:00
Appointment of Mark Emerton as Judicial Member for the Senior Salaries Review Body.
Government opens applications for £100,000 interim payment to the estates of victims of Infected Blood Scandal24/10/2024 16:15:00
Estates of people who died as a result of the Infected Blood Scandal can now apply to receive an interim payment of £100,000, in advance of a comprehensive compensation scheme.
Joint Statement following the meeting of the Specialised Committee on the Implementation of the Windsor Framework23/10/2024 12:05:00
The UK Government and European Commission gave a statement after the Specialised Committee on the Implementation of the Windsor Framework meeting.
Removal of hereditary peers from Parliament moves a step closer with Second Reading in the House of Commons15/10/2024 13:10:00
The landmark legislation will remove the right of the remaining 92 hereditary peers to sit and vote in the House of Lords and is the largest constitutional reform to the UK Parliament in a quarter of a century.
New Coat of Arms artwork unveiled11/10/2024 15:25:00
The new artwork for the Coat of Arms was yesterday reveiled for use by the Government.
UK Minister vows to work with devolved nations to deliver growth in first visit to Northern Ireland04/10/2024 09:20:00
The newly appointed Minister for Intergovernmental Relations, Pat McFadden, made his first visit to Northern Ireland yesterday following the UK Government's commitment to resetting and strengthening the relationship between Westminster and the devolved governments of the UK.