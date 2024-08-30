Cabinet Office
New courses on Artificial Intelligence launched
They will boost the digital training available on Civil Service Learning.
Nine new Artificial Intelligence (AI) courses have been launched on Civil Service Learning to boost civil servants’ skills and knowledge.
These courses will replace the existing seven courses in the Generative AI suite, which will be removed Fri 4 October.
The new courses are offered in various formats, including video, interactive, and written formats, allowing flexibility to learners.
- AI: Fundamentals
- AI: Understanding AI Ethics
- AI: The business value of AI
- AI: Gen AI Tools and Applications
- AI: Working with Large Language Models
- AI: Machine Learning and Deep Learning
- AI: Natural Language Processing and Speech Recognition
- AI: Computer Vision
- AI: Technical Curriculum
