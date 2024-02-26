Ministry of Justice
|Printable version
New court approach helping get offenders off drugs
Offenders with drug and alcohol problems are being put back on the straight and narrow through a new US-inspired sentencing approach to cut reoffending.
A pilot of ‘Intensive Supervision Courts’ launched last year in Liverpool, Teesside and Birmingham courts, as part of a tough community sentencing approach to tackle the root causes of offenders’ behaviour and protect the public.
Since the launch in June 2023, over 55 offenders have been ordered to meet regularly with the same judge, engage with specialist treatment and been subject to enhanced supervision including random drug testing from the Probation Service. The order could also include an electronic tag to monitor compliance and track their every move.
Studies show that getting offenders to confront their addiction through specialist support helps drive down their chance of committing further crimes. Research from several countries suggests that on average a ‘problem-solving’ approach resulted in a 33% decrease in the rate of arrests compared to offenders who receive standard sentences.
Offenders who fail to comply with the order face tough sanctions such as being temporarily sent to prison or increased drug testing.
The Lord Chancellor, Alex Chalk KC, visited Liverpool Crown Court yesterday (22 February 2024) to see the substance misuse court in action.
Lord Chancellor and Justice Secretary, Alex Chalk KC, said:
These courts are addressing the drug and alcohol-related crimes which blight our communities by getting offenders to confront their addictions.
Offenders are being punished for their crime, but these tough community sentences are also working to ensure they don’t offend again.
The Lord Chancellor’s visit to Liverpool follows his trip to New York last month where he saw how problem-solving courts in the United States are working.
At the courts in Manhattan and Brooklyn, the Lord Chancellor met with judges and learned more about the evidence behind the problem-solving approach. A US study on the long-term effect of a similar court saw 25% fewer drug charges over a 15-year period and these American courts provided inspiration for the pilot in England.
In Liverpool, the Lord Chancellor met ‘Liam’ (not his real name) who was sentenced to this order after being found guilty of an offence driven by his addiction.
Offender Liam said:
This is the only sentence that’s actually given me a chance, for the first time in my life I have had clean drug tests. You can just tell the team here really want you to do well which makes a difference.
The initiative at Liverpool and Teesside Crown Courts are focused on offenders whose addictions are driving their criminality and a further court is being piloted at Birmingham Magistrates’ Court specifically supporting female offenders.
Charity Revolving Doors said:
CFE Research, Revolving Doors and Institute for Lifecourse Development at the University of Greenwich are proud to be undertaking a ground-breaking study of the piloting of this approach for the UK.
The evaluation provides an important opportunity to add to the evidence base on approaches to addressing offending behaviour that is driven by unmet health and social needs.
Further information
- Please note that the data relating to how many offenders have been sentenced through the pilot is based on administrative data which may not be complete and is subject to change.
- Kearley, B. & Gottfredson, D. (2020). Long term effects of drug court participation: Evidence from a 15-year follow-up of a randomised controlled trial. Journal of Experimental Criminology, 16, 27-47.
- Trood, M., Spivak, B., & Ogloff, J. (2021). A systematic review and meta-analysis of the effects of judicial supervision on recidivism and well-being factors of criminal offenders. Journal Of Criminal Justice, 74, 101796.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/new-court-approach-helping-get-offenders-off-drugs
Latest News from
Ministry of Justice
Government backs bill to end intimidatory SLAPPs lawsuits stifling free speech26/02/2024 12:05:00
Corrupt elites will be prevented from making spurious legal claims to gag journalists and silence critics through a landmark Bill that gained Government support last week (23 February).
New law to stop thousands of offenders from changing their name in secret26/02/2024 11:15:00
Thousands of offenders on community and suspended sentences will no longer be able to secretly change their name as part of tough new rules to protect the public.
20 Nightingale courtrooms remain open to boost capacity16/02/2024 15:15:15
A total of 20 Nightingale courtrooms will remain open in 2024 to allow more cases to be heard across the country, the government has announced today (16 February 2024).
Leeds to become beating legal heart of the North with new-state of-the-art courts and tribunals15/02/2024 12:15:00
Court and tribunal capacity in Leeds is set to be boosted by the opening of new state-of-the art courts and tribunals in the city centre, giving victims, defendants and claimants quicker access to justice.
Diversity in Tech - Our Commitment13/02/2024 15:15:15
Blog posted by: Stuart Lynch, 13 February 2024 – Categories: a great place to work, capability, collaboration, connected, Diversity and Inclusion, Our Culture, TCC, Tech Talent Charter.
National Apprenticeship Week - Our Team's Journey08/02/2024 12:15:00
Blog posted: Damien Hall, 07 February 2024 – Categories: a great place to work, National Apprenticeship Week.
Act now to claim dormant funds held by the Court Funds Office02/02/2024 15:15:15
Don’t lose your opportunity to claim Unclaimed Court Money.
Lord Chancellor makes international rule of law speech in Washington02/02/2024 13:15:00
In a major speech given yesterday in Washington DC on the rule of law, the Rt Hon Alex Chalk KC MP urged the international community to come together to win the global contest of ideas.
International community urged to come together or face losing the global contest of ideas, Lord Chancellor to warn in landmark speech in Washington01/02/2024 16:20:00
The international accords that have guaranteed freedom, security and prosperity since 1945 are “fraying at the edges” as a direct result of Russia’s illegal war, the Lord Chancellor told Washington yesterday.