New courts in the north to help women break the cycle of reoffending

Hundreds of vulnerable women will be better supported to break the cycle of reoffending for good through the expansion of crime-cutting Intensive Supervision Courts (ISCs).

Three new Intensive Supervision Courts will tackle addiction and trauma driving women’s crime in North of England

Courts now open in West Yorkshire, Merseyside and Northumbria to help women break the cycle of reoffending

New approach has found to reduce offending by a third in other countries

The new model of courts will make low-level offenders directly confront issues such as trauma and addiction, tackling the root causes of crime while keeping prison for those who pose a risk to the public.

First launched in 2023, the scheme has now been rolled out to three women’s courts in West Yorkshire, Merseyside and Northumbria, increasing the number of these pioneering courts across the country to 7. The goal is to reduce – and eventually entirely stop – reoffending, giving these women a fair chance at turning their lives around and keeping communities safe.

The courts work by judges playing a more a central role in rehabilitation through monitoring an individual’s progress and can tighter supervision where needed.

Measures include tagging and engaging with drug and alcohol treatment or trauma-informed services to hold women accountable for their offences whilst addressing the underlying cause.

This world-recognised approach has been shown to reduce reoffending by a third in the US.

The Lord Chancellor and Prime Minister recently committed to reduce the number of women in custody – particularly mothers of young children - as part of wider reforms to ensure our justice system is fit for purpose today.

Minister for Prisons, Probation and Reducing Reoffending, Catherine McKinnell, said:

I’ve seen too many cases where horrendous domestic abuse and subsequent addiction has led women to a life of crime which can feel impossible to escape alone. Most of these women want to contribute to the community, and they deserve support breaking the relentless cycle they’re in. This is precisely what these innovative courts have been designed to do for women in the North and beyond. These courts combine firm punishment with the support women need to stop offending for good.

The government knows that there will always be a need for some women to be held in custody, but for many, long-lasting rehabilitation will be better achieved through more holistic methods.

Birmingham ISC is an exemplary example of these courts in action, having helped hundreds of women since 2023. This includes the journey of 26-year-old Geraldine Owen, who said:

Going through the ISC has saved my life; I’ve made my way to my own truth. The experience has been powerful and has transformed my life; it has been a necessary chapter in my life.

More than two thirds of women in prison have been identified as victims of domestic abuse and around 55% have a drug misuse need. Studies also reveal that more than half of women in prison have sustained brain injuries.

Suzanne Smith, Head of Women’s Justice, Centre for Justice Innovation:

Problem-solving courts bring together the authority of the court and specialist services, including women’s centres, and show real promise in reducing women’s reoffending. An independent evaluation of the ISCs found improved wellbeing, stronger family relationships and reduced substance use, issues linked to offending. At the Centre for Justice Innovation, we have long championed these courts and recently trained each new court’s judges and multi-disciplinary team. We are delighted three more have opened, giving women in the North of England a chance to turn their lives around through holistic, specialist support.

Alongside the community support that will be provided to women through these courts, the Government is also investing £32m in local women’s centres and charities across the country to deliver vital support that aims to divert women away from the justice system and prison. These invaluable organisations help women get clean, find work and accommodation, and move away from abusive relationships.

As well as this, the Government is increasing probation funding by up to £700 million extra by 2028/29, including the recruitment of at least 1,300 additional probation officers over the next year.