New Creative Industries Sector Vision takes up Lords Committee recommendations
The Government yesterday published its ‘Creative Industries Sector Vision’. In response Baroness Stowell of Beeston, Chair of the Communications and Digital Committee has welcomed the Government’s adoption of several recommendations previously put forward in the Committee’s report 'At risk: our creative future', published in January.
Background
Recommendations put forward by the Committee which feature in the new Sector Vision include:
- Prioritised funding for Creative Industries Clusters, which have demonstrated value for money and exceeded expectations in promoting innovation, attracting co-investment and delivering SME growth.
- Improved early career routes for young people interested in working in the creative industries.
- Boosting support for businesses by scaling up the Create Growth Programme.
- Supporting skills development and life-long learning in the creative industries to harness the benefits of technological change.
- Demonstrating senior political leadership and commitment to the creative industries.
Chair's comment
Baroness Stowell, Chair of the Committee yesterday commented:
“The new Sector Vision provides much-needed strategic direction to the creative industries and will help ensure they can fulfil their extensive economic potential.
“I am pleased it addresses key points from our report, in particular the commitments to boost the creative clusters programme which was a central recommendation.
“We also called on the Government scale up the Create Growth Programme, catalyse R&D, enhance early careers routes, and improve skills initiatives – all of which feature in the strategy.
“The UK’s creative sector can be world-leading, and I am pleased to see the Government has addressed our recommendation to make it a priority economic growth sector. But we must not take success for granted. In particular the Government must ensure that text and data mining proposals do not undercut creative sector businesses, and we will keep an eye on developments in that area.
“I look forward to seeing the results of this work in the months ahead.”
