New cross-border effort to strengthen Irish Sea transport links
A new taskforce focused on improving the resilience of Irish Sea transport connections will hold its first meeting this Thursday.
The taskforce was set up in response to the recent temporary closure of Holyhead port, which highlighted the critical importance of maintaining reliable sea routes between Wales and Ireland. The group will discuss how we strengthen the vital connections and port facilities at Holyhead and other key locations serving communities across both nations.
The Welsh Government's Cabinet Secretary for Transport and North Wales, Ken Skates, will lead the work, alongside the Cabinet Secretary for Economy, Energy and Planning, Rebecca Evans, and the Irish Government Minister of State for International and Road Transport, Logistics, Rail & Ports, Seán Canney.
The taskforce brings together representatives from the Welsh and Irish governments, as well as the governments of the UK, Scotland and Northern Ireland, local authorities, port operators, ferry companies, and logistics industry representatives. Future meetings will draw on additional experts for specific themes.
The Transport and North Wales Secretary, Ken Skates, said:
These sea routes between Wales and Ireland are crucial for trade, tourism and connecting our nations and communities. I'm looking forward to getting started and welcoming our Irish colleagues to Anglesey. By bringing together key partners from both sides of the Irish Sea, we can develop practical solutions to make these links more resilient against increasing challenges from severe weather and other potential disruptions.
The Economy Secretary, Rebecca Evans, added:
Strong, reliable transport connections across the Irish Sea are vital for our economic prosperity. This group will proactively build on the successful collaboration we saw following the recent enforced ferry berth closures and help ensure our ports can adapt to changing conditions, continuing to support businesses and jobs in coastal communities and beyond.
The first meeting will establish the taskforce's terms of reference and key themes.
Original article link: https://www.gov.wales/new-cross-border-effort-strengthen-irish-sea-transport-links
