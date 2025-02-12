New curbs on unhealthy food promotions to tackle Wales' rising obesity levels

Regulations to restrict the promotion and placement of foods high in fat, salt and sugar was laid in the Senedd yesterday, marking a crucial step in Wales’ fight against rising obesity levels.

The Food (Promotion and Presentation) (Wales) Regulations 2025 aim to reshape how shops promote less healthy foods, targeting what experts identify as one of the key drivers in the obesity challenge.

The regulations will:

restrict promotions that can encourage over-consumption, such as multi-buy offers and free refills of sugary drinks

restrict the presentation of foods high in fat, sugar and salt products at prime selling locations in stores, such as entrances and checkouts and on website homepages

apply to medium and large businesses with 50 or more employees

The restrictions largely mirror rules already introduced in England. There will be a 12-month implementation period before they are introduced in March next year, if they are approved by the Senedd in a vote next month.

The restrictions on where unhealthy foods can be displayed and promoted are designed to prevent impulse purchases and over-consumption.

Research shows up to 83% of purchases made on promotion are impulse buys. And almost half (43%) of food and drink products in prominent store locations promote sugary foods and drinks.

Health Secretary Jeremy Miles said:

These regulations are a step forward in our long-term strategy to tackle Wales’ growing obesity problem. We want to make the healthier choice the easier choice by improving the food environment. We can do this by ensuring healthier food and drinks are more available, accessible and visible to people in shops and stores. Sixty percent of adults in Wales are now overweight or obese, and nearly a quarter of children by the time they start school – we need to take action to help people make positive changes to their diets and lifestyles. The retail environment in shops play a role in shaping the food and drink we buy. Promotion and marketing strategies used by the sector contribute to poor health outcomes across Welsh communities.

Dr Julie Bishop, Director of Health Improvement at Public Health Wales, said:

Public Health Wales is very supportive of these proposals. Our diet is rapidly becoming the leading cause of preventable poor health in Wales which is affecting individuals and creating demand in our NHS. There is significant research evidence to show that how food is presented and positioned in shops has an impact on the choices that we make. This legislation is about giving the customer more choice, it will help level the playing field between the consumer and the retailer. We know that people want to make healthier choices and this is one step to helping them to do that but there is much more work to do.

The Welsh Government will publish comprehensive guidance to support businesses and local authorities in implementing these changes, which largely mirror similar measures already introduced in England.