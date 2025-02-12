Welsh Government
|Printable version
New curbs on unhealthy food promotions to tackle Wales' rising obesity levels
Regulations to restrict the promotion and placement of foods high in fat, salt and sugar was laid in the Senedd yesterday, marking a crucial step in Wales’ fight against rising obesity levels.
The Food (Promotion and Presentation) (Wales) Regulations 2025 aim to reshape how shops promote less healthy foods, targeting what experts identify as one of the key drivers in the obesity challenge.
The regulations will:
- restrict promotions that can encourage over-consumption, such as multi-buy offers and free refills of sugary drinks
- restrict the presentation of foods high in fat, sugar and salt products at prime selling locations in stores, such as entrances and checkouts and on website homepages
- apply to medium and large businesses with 50 or more employees
The restrictions largely mirror rules already introduced in England. There will be a 12-month implementation period before they are introduced in March next year, if they are approved by the Senedd in a vote next month.
The restrictions on where unhealthy foods can be displayed and promoted are designed to prevent impulse purchases and over-consumption.
Research shows up to 83% of purchases made on promotion are impulse buys. And almost half (43%) of food and drink products in prominent store locations promote sugary foods and drinks.
Health Secretary Jeremy Miles said:
These regulations are a step forward in our long-term strategy to tackle Wales’ growing obesity problem.
We want to make the healthier choice the easier choice by improving the food environment. We can do this by ensuring healthier food and drinks are more available, accessible and visible to people in shops and stores.
Sixty percent of adults in Wales are now overweight or obese, and nearly a quarter of children by the time they start school – we need to take action to help people make positive changes to their diets and lifestyles.
The retail environment in shops play a role in shaping the food and drink we buy. Promotion and marketing strategies used by the sector contribute to poor health outcomes across Welsh communities.
Dr Julie Bishop, Director of Health Improvement at Public Health Wales, said:
Public Health Wales is very supportive of these proposals.
Our diet is rapidly becoming the leading cause of preventable poor health in Wales which is affecting individuals and creating demand in our NHS. There is significant research evidence to show that how food is presented and positioned in shops has an impact on the choices that we make.
This legislation is about giving the customer more choice, it will help level the playing field between the consumer and the retailer.
We know that people want to make healthier choices and this is one step to helping them to do that but there is much more work to do.
The Welsh Government will publish comprehensive guidance to support businesses and local authorities in implementing these changes, which largely mirror similar measures already introduced in England.
Original article link: https://www.gov.wales/new-curbs-unhealthy-food-promotions-tackle-wales-rising-obesity-levels
Latest News from
Welsh Government
Reeling in the benefits off Wales’ first Bluefin Tuna Fishery12/02/2025 16:10:00
World Class fishing to be found off the west Wales coast.
Scheme to boost numbers of Welsh speaking teachers now open12/02/2025 15:10:00
Now open for applications, the ‘Cynllun Pontio’ programme is aimed at attracting Welsh-speaking teachers to secondary schools in Wales.
£13.7 million to transform services and cut ADHD and autism waiting times12/02/2025 14:05:00
A further £13.7 million will be invested to improve neurodivergence services and reduce waiting times for autism and ADHD assessments across Wales.
Phase 2 works to begin on Menai Suspension Bridge12/02/2025 11:05:00
The next stage of works to fully restore the Menai Suspension Bridge are set to commence on 3 March.
More than 50% of brand-new trains are running as part of £800m investment12/02/2025 09:05:00
More than 50% of brand-new trains are now running on the Wales and Border lines with more coming down the tracks this year.
New standards to improve maternity and neonatal care in Wales11/02/2025 16:05:00
The Health Secretary will today set out new standards and expectations for high-quality and safe maternity and neonatal services.
Safer Internet Day 2025: Welsh pupils become ‘scam-smart'11/02/2025 14:05:00
Pupils aged 7 to 11 at Griffithstown Primary School in Pontypool are being taught how to recognise signs of an online scam, like offers that are ‘too good to be true’ or requests for personal information.
Trials to make voting more accessible begin11/02/2025 12:15:00
The Welsh Government is working with a sight loss charity to improve the voting experience for disabled people by launching a series of accessible voting trials in Wales.
Pride events bringing communities together across Wales11/02/2025 11:05:00
With LGBT+ History Month underway, communities across Wales are looking forward to a season of Pride celebrations in the coming months.
Full circle for former apprentice turned government Minister11/02/2025 09:05:00
The minister responsible for apprenticeship policy in Wales returned this week to the college where he himself studied as an apprentice to celebrate Apprenticeship Week and extol the benefits of this route into employment.