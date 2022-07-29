Scottish Government
|Printable version
New custodial unit for women
Visionary centre will transform support for women in custody.
A new community custodial unit is set to open which will change the way women in the justice system are supported in their reintegration back to communities.
The Bella Centre in Dundee will deliver a marked departure in terms of the management of female offenders.
Specifically designed with the needs of women in mind, the new unit focusses on ‘custody in the community’.
Women will be encouraged to take responsibility for their own re-integration through community contact, access to local services and the development of independence.
The centre’s completion is part of a wider £600 million plan to improve Scotland’s custodial estate. The Bella Centre will have a sister centre in Glasgow and work is progressing on a replacement for HMP YOI Cornton Vale, near Stirling.
Community Safety Minister Ash Regan toured the newly completed Bella Centre, developed by the Scottish Prison Service.
Ms Regan yesterday said:
“The Bella Centre marks a step change in the way Scotland supports women in custody, and is the first facility of its kind in the UK. It takes a gender-specific and trauma informed approach to better prepare women for re-integration back into their communities.
“Enhanced access to the community will enable women to retain family ties while allowing supportive partnerships in the locality to flourish. This visionary new centre has been specifically designed to better prepare women for release and to reduce reoffending.
“It relies heavily on collaboration with and between a wide range of partners, enabling a multi-disciplinary approach that will serve the rehabilitative needs of women, supporting them to reintegrate back into their communities.”
Original article link: https://www.gov.scot/news/new-custodial-unit-for-women/
Latest News from
Scottish Government
Boost for recycling and reuse29/07/2022 12:05:00
Local recycling and reuse services in three local authorities will be improved thanks to more than £3.4 million of investment from the Scottish Government’s Recycling Improvement Fund.
16,000 workplace opportunities secured through Young Person's Guarantee29/07/2022 10:05:00
More than 16,000 young people across Scotland have been offered workplace opportunities through the Young Person’s Guarantee.
Drugs deaths situation remains ‘unacceptable’28/07/2022 15:05:00
While welcoming an end to seven annual increases in drugs deaths, Drugs Policy Minister Angela Constance made clear the situation remains “unacceptable”, and work will continue at pace to address the emergency.
Decision-making on bail and remand: interim findings report28/07/2022 12:05:00
Interim findings from the ‘Decision-making on Bail and Remand in Scotland’ research.
Monthly GDP estimates for May 202227/07/2022 14:10:00
An experimental statistics publication for Scotland.
Trade Minister highlights human rights concerns26/07/2022 13:10:00
The UK Government’s intended approach to current free trade agreement negotiations with Israel raises concerns over human rights issues, according to Trade Minister Ivan McKee.
Manufacturing output and orders ease, but investment intentions recover - CBI/Accenture quarterly Industrial Trends Survey25/07/2022 16:05:00
Growth in manufacturing output and orders eased in the quarter to July, slowing to more typical rates of expansion following a period of exceptionally strong growth over the previous year. Average costs and prices continued to rise sharply, although growth eased from recent highs.
Adult Disability Payment increases to 7 more areas ahead of national roll out25/07/2022 15:05:00
People in Aberdeenshire, City of Aberdeen, Fife, Moray, East Ayrshire, North Ayrshire, and South Ayrshire are now able to apply for Adult Disability Payment.
Framework for pain management service delivery - implementation plan25/07/2022 13:05:00
The draft Framework set out a comprehensive summary of the evidence on the impact of chronic pain, including emerging evidence on its links to health inequalities and other social issues associated with poorer outcomes and reduced quality of life in Scotland.