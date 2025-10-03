CCW
|Printable version
New customer protections for poor service come into force
New standards to protect customers who experience poor service from their water company came into force recently (1 October).
Customers in England will now benefit from stronger protections under the additional service standards, which have been added to the Guaranteed Standards Scheme (GSS) as part of reforms led by the UK Government.
These changes mean households and businesses will automatically receive payments from their water company if they fail to meet new standards including:
- Where a boil water, do not drink water or do not use water notice has been in place for 48 hours or longer
- A water company has failed to read a customer’s water meter within 13 months
- Failure to install a water meter within 8 weeks of a customer requesting one under the optional scheme and where it was possible for one to be fitted
- A water company failing to follow the correct debt recovery process before taking action against a customer
- Failure to provide promised support through the Priority Service Register during an incident or add a customer to the PSR register within 30 days of them making the request
These new measures form part of wider improvements to GSS, which have already led to increased payments for a range of other service failures, including disruption to water supply, sewer flooding and low water pressure. These changes took effect from July 2025 and in most cases the automatic payments have at least doubled from the previous standards.
The changes build on many of the recommendations CCW shared with the UK Government last year as part of our campaign to improve GSS, which had remained largely unchanged since it was introduced over 35 years ago.
Read more about the new standards and payments in our FAQs(opens in new window)
GSS in Wales
The new standards do not apply to customers of water companies in Wales. Welsh Government asked the regulator Ofwat to carry out customer research and a consultation on improvements to the scheme in Wales.
Read more about GSS in Wales(opens in new window)
Original article link: https://www.ccw.org.uk/news/new-customer-protections-for-poor-service-come-into-force/
Latest News from
CCW
Upset over bill increases fuels rise in complaints to watchdog about water companies11/09/2025 16:15:00
Frustration and worry among households over soaring water bills saw the consumer watchdog receive the highest number of complaints about water companies in almost a decade
Blog: How well are water companies adapting to climate change?11/08/2025 13:20:00
Climate change is already here – are water companies doing enough to secure the future of our water and rebuild trust?
How well are water companies adapting to climate change?11/08/2025 12:20:00
Climate change is already here – are water companies doing enough to secure the future of our water and rebuild trust?
CCW reflects on water companies’ final vulnerability strategies25/07/2025 11:20:00
On June 30, water companies across England and Wales published the final versions of their vulnerability strategies. These crucial documents serve as a roadmap, detailing how companies propose to provide the highest standards of service and support to customers who need extra help with their water and sewerage services.
CCW responds to Independent Water Commission’s final report22/07/2025 12:20:00
The Consumer Council for Water has responded to the final recommendations of the Independent Water Commission, setting out a roadmap for reforming the water sector.
Pollution failures cast doubt on some water companies’ ability to deliver improvements18/07/2025 16:15:00
A steep rise in serious pollution incidents casts doubt over whether some water companies can be trusted to deliver the improvements customers are funding through water bill increases.
CCW welcomes improved service standards for water customers in England02/07/2025 15:05:00
Customers in England who fall foul of poor service from their water company will now benefit from stronger protections under a raft of reforms to the Guaranteed Standards Scheme (GSS).
Blog: Affinity Water’s WaterSave Tariff trial – a new way of charging30/06/2025 10:25:00
Affinity Water was the first water company to take the plunge with trialing a new way of charging customers based on how much water they use. Here the company’s project manager Lucy Hurst explains how the tariff trial is helping people to reduce their bills and value water – offering the rest of the industry a potential blueprint for fairer, more sustainable charging models.