Welsh Government
|Printable version
New Cymraeg projects to get Welsh Government support
15 community groups will be awarded up to £10,000 each to turn their ideas into viable projects to support Cymraeg in their communities.
Since it was established in 2022, the Welsh Government’s Perthyn small grants scheme has supported 62 community projects.
Llanrwst town has secured a grant of up to £10,000 to help the local community to purchase the Bys a Bawd book shop that’s served the community for 50 years. The Welsh language has been at the heart of the business, and now the community intend to buy and transform the space into a literary hub.
The Perthyn small grants scheme aims to support Welsh-speaking communities with high numbers of second homes by creating economic opportunities, provide affordable housing, and help the social fabric of the local community and naturally the Welsh language being a core element of the projects.
The Cabinet Secretary for Finance and Welsh Language, Mark Drakeford, said:
Small grants can make a big difference to our communities. It’s fantastic to see such a range of projects in this round of Perthyn funding, which includes a sustainable energy project, communities coming together to buy and run their local pub, shops, library and chapel which aim to benefit their community. We have also supported several community led projects to create affordable housing to enable people to live in their local communities.
The grant scheme is administered by Cwmpas on behalf of Welsh Government.
Jocelle Lovell, Director of Inclusive Communities at Cwmpas said:
We are delighted to be working with the Welsh Government and Planed to deliver the Perthyn project. Perthyn works with the communities to identify ways to address the lack of affordable housing, protect community assets and create new cooperatives and social businesses. A real enabler for us has been administering a small grant scheme for the communities to help build local capacity and accelerate their business and housing ideas. We look forward to seeing the ideas develop and to working with more communities over the coming months.
If you’re a community group in a Welsh-speaking community and would like further support to turn your ideas into viable projects, please contact Cwmpas: Perthyn - Cwmpas
Original article link: https://www.gov.wales/new-cymraeg-projects-to-get-welsh-government-support
Latest News from
Welsh Government
Health secretary response to latest NHS Wales performance data: October and November 202419/12/2024 15:25:00
Cabinet Secretary for Health and Social Care Jeremy Miles, responds to latest NHS Wales performance data: October and November 2024
Bird keepers in Wales urged to be vigilant as cases of avian flu rise in Great Britain19/12/2024 09:25:00
Following an increasing number of cases of avian influenza in poultry and kept birds, the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (DEFRA) has declared a regional Avian Influenza Prevention Zone (AIPZ) across the East Riding of Yorkshire, City of Kingston Upon Hull, Lincolnshire, Norfolk and Suffolk.
Where would you keep a Crimean war medal and a box of Parisian beauty spots?18/12/2024 15:15:00
What do an 18th century chest used to select jury members, a Crimean war medal, and a box of mouches (beauty spots) from Paris have in common?
Help to Buy Wales: continued support for prospective homeowners18/12/2024 14:15:00
The Cabinet Secretary for Housing and Local Government, Jayne Bryant, yesterday announced an extension of the Help to Buy Wales scheme, providing continued support for prospective homeowners and the housebuilding industry.
Essential road works to take place on A48718/12/2024 13:15:00
Major roadworks to carry out essential maintenance work on the A487 near Newport, Pembrokeshire, for eight weeks are set to begin from 6 January 2025.
Joint Communique from the Welsh Government and the Irish Government - Port of Holyhead18/12/2024 12:15:00
We have received an update this afternoon from Stena that the Port of Holyhead will not reopen until 15 January at the earliest following the damage sustained during Storm Darragh.
£12m for organisations to support curriculum priorities17/12/2024 14:05:00
Over £12m of grants will be awarded in 2025 to 2026 to a range of organisations to support curriculum priorities, including extra funding for literacy and numeracy projects.
£1.7 million to support families and individuals facing food poverty17/12/2024 11:05:00
Families and individuals across Wales struggling with the cost of food will receive vital support this winter through £1.7 million of additional funding from the Welsh Government.
Global Green Hydrogen pioneers make Milford Haven their new HQ13/12/2024 17:10:00
Haush Ltd plans to be the first of its kind to offer green hydrogen to decarbonise land, sea and air transportation as well as fuel exports to Europe.