New dark web portal launched to recruit spies to support UK security

Outgoing Chief of MI6, Sir Richard Moore, announces new platform - Silent Courier - will make it easier for MI6 to recruit agents online

MI6’s dark web portal will help recruit new spies by offering secure route to contact the UK.

Instructions on how to access new portal - Silent Courier - revealed as the UK targets agents in Russia and around the world.

Announcement backed by the largest investment in defence since the Cold War, ensuring that Britain and our allies are safe.

A new dark web portal to recruit spies for the UK has been launched today [19 September], as the UK steps up its commitment to national security.

Harnessing the anonymity of the dark web for the first time, MI6’s new secure messaging platform - Silent Courier - enables anyone, anywhere in the world with access to sensitive information relating to terrorism or hostile intelligence activity to securely contact the UK and offer their services.

Instructions on how to access the portal will be publicly available on MI6’s verified YouTube channel as the UK reaches out to potential new agents in Russia and around the world. MI6 advises individuals accessing its portal to use trustworthy VPNs and devices not linked to themselves, to mitigate risks which exist in some countries.

National security is the foundation of the Government’s Plan for Change. That’s why the UK has announced a generational uplift in defence spending, so that our intelligence community can continue to defend our way of life, keep working people safe and compete with our adversaries.

Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper said:

National security is the first duty of any government and the bedrock of the Prime Minister’s Plan for Change. As the world changes, and the threats we’re facing multiply, we must ensure the UK is always one step ahead of our adversaries. Our world class intelligence agencies are at the coalface of this challenge, working behind the scenes to keep British people safe. Now we’re bolstering their efforts with cutting-edge tech so MI6 can recruit new spies for the UK - in Russia and around the world.

The announcement will be made by the outgoing Chief of MI6, Sir Richard Moore, in Istanbul where he will say that the platform will make it easier for MI6 to recruit agents online.

As MI6 establishes its official presence on the dark web to reach new recruits and tackle hostile actors seeking to undermine UK security, Sir Richard will say that the UK’s intelligence services are “critical to calibrating risk and informing decisions” in navigating threats from hostile actors - making platforms like these even more important in keeping our country safe.

On Silent Courier he will say:

“Today we’re asking those with sensitive information on global instability, international terrorism or hostile state intelligence activity to contact MI6 securely online.

“Our virtual door is open to you.”

Close cooperation between the UK and US on intelligence is at the heart of the special relationship and our shared security - which is vital to deliver the Government’s Plan for Change.

MI6’s portal builds on a similar approach taken by the US’ Central Intelligence Agency (CIA). The CIA published videos on social media channels to target potential Russian spies in 2023.

Following the US President’s historic second State Visit to the UK this week, the UK and US continue to strengthen their defence and security relationship in an increasingly uncertain world.

Last week, a new partnership with Google Cloud means the UK and US can communicate securely, so the UK and our closest ally can outmatch hostile actors who seek to cause chaos for working people by disrupting their everyday lives, including trying to steal sensitive information and launching targeted cyber campaigns