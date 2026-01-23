New data analysis highlights opportunities to prevent childhood obesity in Wales

Too many children in Wales are living with overweight or obesity before their third birthday, but a combination of early interventions and supportive environments could help change this.

New analysis of routine data by Public Health Wales and Digital Health and Care Wales looked at the influences on rapid weight gain during the first 1000 days of a child’s life and the BMI of 4,044 children born in Wales in 2022. Of that sample, 15 per cent of children were living with overweight and nearly 12 per cent were living with obesity by the time they were 27 months old.

Research shows that rapid weight gain in infancy is influenced by multiple factors, including feeding practices, introduction of solid foods, sleep patterns, and the wider environment. In this study, how infants were fed at six months was one factor that significantly influenced whether they had experienced rapid weight gain, as well as low birth weight and preterm birth. Those babies fed exclusively on formula milk had nearly double the chance of rapid weight gain compared to those exclusively breastfed.

Rachel Bath, Consultant in Public Health and lead for Early Years at Public Health Wales, said:

“The foundation for a life lived in good health is built in our early years, and actions in the first years of life to prevent overweight will have the greatest impact on the rest of a child’s life.

“Our data analysis supports the existing evidence base that breastfeeding reduces the risk of overweight. The evidence also supports the need for us to consider babies and children in all our policy decisions so we can create the conditions to enable the best start in life.

“We recognise that how parents feed their baby is a personal choice, and many families face real barriers to breastfeeding. We welcome the focus on children in the 2025-27 Healthy Weight Healthy Wales delivery plan and we are looking forward to seeing Welsh Government’s Infant Feeding Action Plan which aims to make breastfeeding a culturally accepted and supported option for all mothers.”

Three in five adults in Wales live with overweight or obesity, and one in four children, and the overall trend is worsening. Overweight and obesity is higher in areas of greater deprivation and is a driver for diseases such as type 2 diabetes, heart disease and many cancers.

As well as the impact that overweight and obesity has on individuals, the cost to society is significant – Public Health Wales estimates that ill health costs relating to overweight and obesity for the Welsh NHS are around £500 million every year.

Dr Ilona Johnson, Consultant in Public Health and Interim co-Director of Health Improvement at Public Health Wales, added “We have a long way to go to address the challenge of obesity. While we need the right services and treatments to support people living with overweight and obesity, to make a real, lasting difference, we need to act much earlier.

“People feel the environment is working against them because they are surrounded by high energy food that is low in nutrients. Healthier lives and healthier choices need to be easier and this means the places where we live, work and play should be healthier and supportive by default.

“That’s why Public Health Wales supports measures such as the introduction of regulations around the promotion and placement of food in retail environments, as this is what people have told us will help them.

“Taking on the challenge of obesity is a complex task. For us to make a real difference we need a long term commitment to an ambitious approach that goes beyond health services and treatments, to transform our environments so we are preventing obesity and overweight at the earliest opportunity.”