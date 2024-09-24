UCL IOE - Faculty of Education and Society
|Printable version
New data offers unparalleled insight into pivotal moments of millennials’ lives
Data from the Next Steps study’s Age 32 Sweep are now available to download from the UK Data Service. It offers new research opportunities into a time of life when many are forming relationships, starting families, buying houses or developing their careers.
Mediteraneo via Adobe Stock.
The new data release includes information collected from more than 7,200 study participants. It provides valuable up-to-date insights into the diverse lives of the millennial generation and their experiences of a pandemic and cost-of-living crisis.
Next Steps is the only national cohort study of millennials. Since 2004, the study has followed the lives of around 16,000 people born in 1989-90 who attended school in England. The UCL Centre for Longitudinal Studies (CLS) - based at IOE, Faculty of Education and Society and leader of multiple nationally representative cohort studies - took over management of the Next Steps study at the previous data sweep when participants were aged 25.
The Next Steps Age 32 Sweep took place between April 2022 and September 2023. Study participants were first invited to take part online, with face-to-face, video and telephone interviews offered through follow-up. Survey fieldwork was conducted by Ipsos.
During the Age 32 Sweep, study participants were asked questions covering various aspects of their lives, including their:
- household relationships, family and children
- housing
- employment situation
- finances
- education
- physical health and health behaviours
- mental health and wellbeing
- identity
- social and political attitudes.
What’s new at age 32?
Over the years, Next Steps has continued to build a picture of participants’ lives by collecting the same important information about them at each survey. They’ve also been asked to answer new questions appropriate to their stage of life.
In this latest survey, at age 32, participants answered a series of questions to assess their resilience, and completed a personality questionnaire, measuring their extroversion, agreeableness, openness, conscientiousness, and neuroticism.
For the first time in Next Steps, participants completed a short cognitive assessment to measure their working memory and concentration. They were also asked to complete a task to assess their financial literacy on topics such as inflation and interest.
In addition, participants provided information about any adverse experiences they may have faced during childhood, such as parental divorce and domestic violence, experiences of homelessness, family financial difficulties and health problems.
Biosamples and data linkage
At age 32, Next Steps participants were asked for the first time to provide a saliva sample from which DNA has now been extracted and genotyped. The data will soon be available for genetic research.
If they had not already given consent during the Age 25 Sweep, participants were also asked for consent for data held by various government departments and agencies, about their health, education, employment and earnings and criminal behaviour, to be linked to their survey information.
Linking objective administrative data to survey records can expand the scope of research on various key social issues and also help to fill in any gaps in the data provided by the participants themselves.
Dr Morag Henderson is the director of Next Steps and is Professor of Sociology at IOE. Dr Henderson recently said:
“I am excited to announce the release of the latest data from the Next Steps study. With the study having already had a major influence on government policy, these new data will allow researchers to generate up-to-date evidence on a wide range of important social issues.
“Pathways to adulthood are varied and complex for this generation. Rather than making straightforward transitions from education to work, and to independent living and family formation, this generation of adults tend to move between education and work, and between living at home and independently, and they may delay family formation. It will be interesting to see whether this group are reaching these milestones as quickly as previous generations.
“The millennials also entered employment during the global financial crisis, with many of them experiencing precarious working conditions during their 20s. More recently they have navigated Covid and are now in a cost-of-living crisis. After such an uncertain start to their adult lives, these new data will provide vital new insights about how this generation have coped with these stresses and economic shocks in their early thirties.”
How to access the data
Most of the Age 32 Sweep data are available from the UK Data Service under an end user licence agreement, with selected sensitive data available under secure access arrangements:
Further information
Detailed information on the Age 32 Sweep, including the introductory four-part webinar and user guide is available on the Next Steps Age 32 Sweep webpage.
The Age 32 Sweep was funded by the Economic and Social Research Council.
Related links
Media enquiries
Ryan Bradshaw, Senior Communications Officer
Phone: 020 7612 6516
Email: r.bradshaw@ucl.ac.uk
Original article link: https://www.ucl.ac.uk/ioe/news/2024/sep/new-data-offers-unparalleled-insight-pivotal-moments-millennials-lives
Latest News from
UCL IOE - Faculty of Education and Society
Targeted interventions add five months’ progress for students with SEND23/09/2024 14:10:00
Targeted interventions can raise overall educational outcomes for students with special educational needs and disabilities (SEND) by an average of five months, compared to teaching-as-usual or standard interventions, finds a report by UCL researchers.
UCL demographer’s work debunking ‘Blue Zone’ regions of exceptional lifespans wins Ig Nobel prize17/09/2024 09:10:00
A study by Dr Saul Justin Newman (Centre for Longitudinal Studies) has won the first-ever Ig Nobel award in Demography at this year’s 34th Ig Nobel Prizes.
IOE academic receives British Society for Population Studies Early Career Award16/09/2024 14:10:00
Dr Alina Pelikh (Centre for Longitudinal Studies) has received the British Society for Population Studies (BSPS) Early Career Award for her contributions to the field of family demography and transitions to adulthood.
IOE academics to review national curriculum and assessment as part of new government panel09/09/2024 12:25:00
The Department of Education has appointed Professor Becky Francis, former IOE Director, to lead the 12-member panel responsible for reviewing the curriculum, which includes IOE’s Professor Zongyi Deng and Dr Vanessa Ogden.
UCL academics awarded European Research Council Starting Grants06/09/2024 10:25:00
A total of five researchers have received EU funding to help pursue cutting-edge research in neuroscience, economics and conservation.
How can education meet the demands of our changing world?02/09/2024 12:25:00
Think pieces by Professors Arthur Chapman, Michael Young, Lynn Ang and Dominic Wyse share their insights on curriculum theory and design in “Curriculum in a Changing World,” published last week by the British Educational Research Association (BERA).
Doctoral students in Top 50 Research Images as Art / Art Images as Research27/08/2024 12:25:00
Photos and paintings by three postgraduate students illustrate the beauty of images produced during academic research and how art can be a form of researching, in UCL’s annual cross-disciplinary competition.
Social segregation increases where primary free schools open20/08/2024 09:10:00
On average, social segregation of students has increased in neighbourhoods where mainstream primary free schools opened, and neighbouring schools have lost students, finds a new report by a team of IOE researchers.
UCL students advocate for fairer housing conditions alongside London school children at City Hall13/08/2024 12:25:00
UCL students from the Education, Society and Culture BA* engaged with the Deputy Mayor for Housing during a demonstration at City Hall, London, highlighting the negative impact of the housing crisis on children.