New data protection audit framework launched to help organisations improve compliance

We have today launched a new audit framework designed to help organisations assess their own compliance with key requirements under data protection law.

The framework empowers organisations to identify necessary steps to improve their data protection practices and create a culture of compliance. It provides them with a starting point to evaluate how they handle and protect personal information.

Whether for senior management, data protection officers, compliance auditors or those responsible for records management or cybersecurity, the framework offers practical tools for building and maintaining strong privacy management.

The framework is an extension of our existing Accountability Framework, and it has nine toolkits covering the following key areas:

Accountability

Records management

Information & cyber security

Training and awareness

Data sharing

Requests for data

Personal data breach management

Artificial intelligence

Age-appropriate design

Each toolkit has a downloadable data protection audit tracker that will help organisations conduct their own assessment of compliance, tracking actions that must be taken in areas needing improvement.

Ian Hulme, ICO Director of Regulatory Assurance, said:

"Transparency and accountability in data protection are essential, not just for regulatory compliance but for building trust with the public. Research shows us that people increasingly value the responsible use of their personal information, and want organisations to be able to demonstrate strong data protection practices. “Our new audit framework will help build trust and encourage a positive data protection culture, as well as being flexible in targeting the most pressing areas of compliance. We want to empower organisations to embrace data protection as an asset, not just a legal requirement."

We are committed to helping organisations of all sizes understand their data protection obligations and improve their practices. By using this framework, they can enhance their compliance efforts, improve internal processes, and reassure customers that their personal information is being handled with care.

Access our Data Protection Audit Framework.