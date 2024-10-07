Information Commissioner's Office
|Printable version
New data protection audit framework launched to help organisations improve compliance
We have today launched a new audit framework designed to help organisations assess their own compliance with key requirements under data protection law.
The framework empowers organisations to identify necessary steps to improve their data protection practices and create a culture of compliance. It provides them with a starting point to evaluate how they handle and protect personal information.
Whether for senior management, data protection officers, compliance auditors or those responsible for records management or cybersecurity, the framework offers practical tools for building and maintaining strong privacy management.
The framework is an extension of our existing Accountability Framework, and it has nine toolkits covering the following key areas:
- Accountability
- Records management
- Information & cyber security
- Training and awareness
- Data sharing
- Requests for data
- Personal data breach management
- Artificial intelligence
- Age-appropriate design
Each toolkit has a downloadable data protection audit tracker that will help organisations conduct their own assessment of compliance, tracking actions that must be taken in areas needing improvement.
Ian Hulme, ICO Director of Regulatory Assurance, said:
"Transparency and accountability in data protection are essential, not just for regulatory compliance but for building trust with the public. Research shows us that people increasingly value the responsible use of their personal information, and want organisations to be able to demonstrate strong data protection practices.
“Our new audit framework will help build trust and encourage a positive data protection culture, as well as being flexible in targeting the most pressing areas of compliance. We want to empower organisations to embrace data protection as an asset, not just a legal requirement."
We are committed to helping organisations of all sizes understand their data protection obligations and improve their practices. By using this framework, they can enhance their compliance efforts, improve internal processes, and reassure customers that their personal information is being handled with care.
Original article link: https://ico.org.uk/about-the-ico/media-centre/news-and-blogs/2024/10/new-data-protection-audit-framework-launched/
Latest News from
Information Commissioner's Office
What price privacy? Poor PSNI procedures culminate in £750k fine03/10/2024 10:15:00
We have fined Police Service Northern Ireland (PSNI) £750,000 for exposing the personal information of its entire workforce, leaving many fearing for their safety.
Our statement on changes to LinkedIn AI data policy20/09/2024 16:25:00
Statement by Stephen Almond, Executive Director Regulatory Risk, on changes to LinkedIn AI data policy
Action taken against Sky Betting and Gaming for using cookies without consent17/09/2024 12:25:00
We have issued a reprimand to Bonne Terre Limited, trading as Sky Betting and Gaming, for unlawfully processing people’s data through advertising cookies without their consent.
ICO statement in response to Meta's announcement on user data to train AI16/09/2024 12:25:00
ICO statement given recently (13 September 2024) in response to Meta's announcement on user data to train AI.
Surrey Police show a “lack of seriousness about their obligations” as ICO issues enforcement notice over FOI failures13/09/2024 14:10:00
ICO yesterday issued an enforcement notice to Surrey Police after the force repeatedly failed to meet its obligations under the Freedom of Information Act 2000 (FOIA).
ICO and NCA sign memorandum of understanding for further collaboration on cyber security10/09/2024 12:25:00
We have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the National Crime Agency (NCA) that sets out how both organisations will cooperate to improve the UK’s cyber resilience.
Action taken against Labour Party for failing to respond to requests for personal information on time28/08/2024 15:10:00
New tool helps small businesses create privacy notices20/08/2024 16:20:00
We have launched a new, quick and easy-to-use tool to help small organisations and sole traders create a bespoke privacy notice and protect people’s information rights.