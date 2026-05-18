New data reveals significant rise in reports and investigations

New data confirms a large increase in misconduct reports and the number of investigations we are having to undertake as result.

Responding to this growing number of reports is placing significant pressure on our assessment and investigatory resources and current ways of working. This comes as reports of misconduct and complaints increase across much of the regulatory landscape.

In the six months to the end of April 2026, we reviewed 8,955 reports about potential misconduct (at an average of 1,493 new reports a month). This is 58% more reports than we recorded for the same period just two years ago (2023/24). Reports of potential misconduct are considered by our Assessment and Early Resolution Team (AERT), who decide whether they should be formally investigated. In the six months to April 2026, 1,322 reports (at an average of 220 a month) were escalated from the AERT team for formal investigation.

This level of referrals represents a 41% increase in the number of reports passed to our investigations team compared to two years ago – when an average of 156 cases were being referred.

In total, as of the end of 30 April 2026, we are handling on-going investigations linked to 1,844 reports of potential misconduct.

Jonathan Peddie, Executive Director for Investigations, Enforcement and Litigation, said: 'We've seen an unprecedented increase in the reports we receive, putting significant pressure on our approach and resources.

'In the short term, we have diverted resources from elsewhere, but this isn't sustainable as we need strength in all areas. As outlined in our recently published draft Business Plan, we need to consider a range of fundamental changes to the way we work in response to this changing dynamic. This will ensure we can continue to protect the public and uphold confidence in legal services.'

Our draft 2026/27 Business Plan, which is currently out for consultation, includes a proposal to deliver clearer, faster and more proportionate outcomes by refocusing investigations and enforcement work on areas that best protect the public.

In the immediate term we have been tackling the increase head on, resolving cases, and diverting resources to where they are needed most. This includes work currently underway to review the end-to-end investigations and enforcement process. This means, from first report or referral, through the threshold for investigation, all the way to outcomes in the Solicitors Disciplinary Tribunal (SDT). This work is intended to ensure that matters which must be investigated are promptly and proportionately handled, the position remains under review throughout the investigation lifecycle, and that the right cases are heard by the SDT.

The draft plan also includes proposals to invest in strengthening day-to-day delivery and improving how we use technology and data to support quicker, more consistent decisions.

In addition to reports about potential misconduct we receive thousands of contacts each year which are not appropriate to pass to our AERT team. For example, they may be about issues unrelated to potential misconduct concerns or matters not within our regulatory remit – such as service-related issues which need to be redirected to the Legal Ombudsman.

Multiple reports may relate to the same issue, firm or individual, or be investigated as part of a wider investigation.

For context, while we currently have 1,844 on-going investigations, we regulate over 180,000 individual solicitors and 9,000 law firms.

Number of misconduct reports reviewed within the SRA AERT team

Period AERT cases received Average per month Nov 2023 – April 2024 5,654 942 Nov 2024 – April 2025 7,034 1,172 Nov 2025 – April 2026 8,955 1,493

Number of reports referred for AERT for investigation

Period Total Average per month Nov 2023 – April 2024 937 156 Nov 2024 – April 2025 1,479 247 Nov 2025 – April 2026 1,322 220

Number of reports subject to on-going investigations as of end of April