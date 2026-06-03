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New data shows decrease in STI diagnoses - LGA response
Cllr Dr Wendy Taylor MBE, Chair of the Local Government Association’s Health and Wellbeing Committee responds to new data published by UKHSA covering STI diagnoses and number of people accessing sexual health services
"It is positive to see a decline in overall STI diagnoses and an increase in the number of people accessing sexual health services. This highlights the vital role of locally commissioned services in improving public health outcomes. Demand of over 4.6 million consultations continues to place pressure on services.
"Councils continue to work hard to deliver these services and are ready to play their part in the delivery of the Women’s Health Strategy, HIV Action Plan and the forthcoming Men’s Health Strategy. However, current spending on sexual health remains lower than in 2017.
"To ensure equitable access to testing and treatment, improve prevention, and tackle health inequalities, sexual health services must be adequately resourced with sustained investment, particularly where demand is concentrated among young people and higher-risk groups. The Sexual and Reproductive Health Framework is an important plan, and it must be backed by the funding needed to deliver it effectively."
Notes to Editors
UKHSA: STIs fall with syphilis among gay and bisexual men lowest in a decad
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