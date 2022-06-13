New data strategy for health and social care to be published

The strategy will be launched at London Tech Week today

Secretary of State for Health and Social Care Sajid Javid is expected to publish today the data strategy for health and social care, following the draft document published in the summer of last year.

The strategy focuses on seven principles aimed at harnessing the power of data-driven innovation, including:

Improving trust in the health and care system’s use of data

Improving data for adult social care

Partnering to develop innovations that improve health and care

Putting in place the right technical infrastructure.

The strategy also covers the £200m investment announced earlier this year to set up Trusted Research Environments (TREs), with the Secretary of State expected to say today at London Tech Week:

“We will make sure researchers and innovators are able to access data safely and efficiently. In this country we have some of the world’s best research institutes and universities, a powerhouse life sciences sector, and a thriving HealthTech industry.

“When this ingenuity meets the insight of health and care data, the opportunities are incredible.”

In addition, the strategy will reveal that the public will be consulted on a “data pact” setting out how the system will use patient data and what the public has the right to expect.

techUK’s response to the data strategy, which can be seen here, recommended that the following areas be prioritised if we are to transform delivery of health and care through the power of data:

Having a broader conversation with the public about the use of their data

Putting a bigger emphasis on addressing cultural and organisational challenges, not just technical, regulatory and legal, and knowledge sharing

Putting a bigger emphasis on improving data quality

Putting a bigger focus on solving high impact problems at pace

Addressing the need for increased transparency not only with the public but also with industry.

This insight will be updated once the data strategy is published. techUK members are encouraged to get in touch with the Health and Social Care team if they would like to discuss the strategy in more detail.