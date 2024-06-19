WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
New date for LGA Annual Conference 2024
The Local Government Association (LGA) will hold its Annual Conference and Exhibition at the Harrogate Convention Centre between October 22-24, 2024.
The LGA Board met earlier this month to discuss options around the event, which was originally planned for 2-4 July but postponed following the clash with the General Election, with many delegates, speakers and partners encouraging the option to reschedule this flagship event for local government.
Cllr Kevin Bentley, LGA Senior Vice Chairman, said:
“We are delighted to have been able to secure a date for our Annual Conference to be held this October as we know it is an event which is hugely valued by our members. It will provide a perfect opportunity for the local government family to come together after the General Election and discuss the opportunities and challenges that lie ahead.
“However, we are acutely aware that the date we had to choose, due to venue availability, falls within half term in some areas of the country and may prove difficult for those with childcare and caring responsibilities. We took all issues into consideration when making this decision but believe the chance to convene as a sector at such an important time will be invaluable.
“We are grateful to North Yorkshire Council and the venue for working with us quickly to find a solution so the conference can take place. After having to cancel an Annual Conference in Harrogate due to the pandemic, the LGA was keen to avoid the town missing out on the benefits of hosting the event twice.
“We are finalising a programme of speakers and sessions, which we will say more about after the election, and look forward to seeing as many of our local government colleagues and partners in Harrogate as possible.”
The LGA’s Annual General Assembly meeting will still be held virtually on Tuesday, 2 July.
