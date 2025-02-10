New deal for agriculture

Flexible grants to drive efficiency, support nature and climate friendly farming.

Farmers and crofters will benefit from £20 million additional capital support this year and £26 million next year, First Minister John Swinney has confirmed.

Speaking at the NFU Scotland annual conference he outlined how at least £14 million of the funding will deliver a Future Farming Investment Scheme, providing flexible capital grants.

Other significant announcements included:

an additional £7 million in 2025 through the Agri-environment climate scheme (AECS) to undertake activities supporting nature, climate and biodiversity alongside food production

hosting a new entrant’s summit bringing key individuals together to find solutions to attract more people into farming

a three year programme of national land Lidar laser scanning to accurately map terrain

committing £75,000 to RSABI (founded as the Royal Scottish Agricultural Benevolent Institution) to provide mental health support for farmers and crofters

further details of how the routemap to implementing a new framework of agriculture support will work

a commitment to delivering ultra-high frequency (UHF) electronic identification for cows to improve traceability

Mr Swinney said:

“I want to see a farming sector that is equipped and ready to meet the challenges and seize the opportunities of the future. That is why at least £14 million will be delivered through our Future Farming Investment Scheme.

“We will work at pace to consult with industry to ensure the capital grant scheme guidance and priorities work for a range of businesses and that the application processes are simple and straightforward. They will not be prescriptive, as long as the funds are used to drive efficiency or support nature and climate friendly farming your bid will be valid and could receive support.

“A flourishing Scotland means a flourishing rural Scotland. And for rural Scotland to thrive, farming must thrive. I look forward to working with the industry – building on the constructive working relationships we have with NFU Scotland to show that this government is committed to continuing to support our nation’s farmers.”