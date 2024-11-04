New deal for biodiversity from using nature’s genetic information

Breakthrough deal struck on sharing the benefits from Digital Sequence Information (DSI) at CBD COP16 in Colombia

Negotiations on Digital Sequence Information (DSI) concluded recently (2 November) at CBD COP16 in Cali, Colombia.

DSI is genetic information that has been sequenced from the natural world, with the DNA code then made available online for use in research. This is the type of data used by companies across the world for the creation of new medicines, vaccines and other products. By continuing to ensure it is freely available digitally, it will enable scientists to share information and develop the products that we rely on, whilst supporting the conservation of nature.

This research can be applied to medicine, agriculture, conservation and public health, with benefits such as the development of vaccines or adapting plants to be more resilient to climate change.

The deal reached means businesses have the option of voluntarily contributing to a new fund – known as the Cali Fund – if they use this genetic information from nature.

This Fund will then support further use of DSI and the conservation and sustainable use of nature, with a significant proportion flowing to Indigenous People and local communities.

Nature Minister Mary Creagh recently said:

We have seen the many benefits of DSI, including identifying infectious diseases, predicting which plants will survive in a warming climate, or helping protect threatened species. More than half of the global economy is estimated to be dependent in some way on the ecosystem services that nature provides, so this latest deal is critical in supporting future growth and development. I would like to thank the UK negotiating team and all those involved who helped conclude these important negotiations.

Eva Zabey, Chief Executive at Business for Nature, recently said:

Nature underpins every aspect of our economy. The benefits of natural resources – including through digital sequencing – must be valued and shared fairly, which is why this deal is so important.

Ms Bupe Mwambingu, Biodiversity Partnerships Manager at Basecamp Research, a UK-based company which is working to build the first fully traceable DSI database, recently said:

We are thrilled to welcome the COP16 decision on Digital Sequence Information (DSI). We believe that by working together to address the challenges around DSI, we have a unique opportunity to accelerate the development of life-saving medicines, sustainable food supplies, and carbon-negative industries, while also driving the protection of our planet’s precious biodiversity.

Over 196 governments – plus businesses, researchers, Indigenous Peoples and local communities – have been involved in reaching this deal

The UK government will now work with industry on developing a voluntary mechanism.