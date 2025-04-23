Scottish Government
New Deal for Business – metrics subgroup report: business and industry surveys - capturing core business measures
This report explores how data collection in business and industry surveys can be made more consistent. It summarises questions used in a selection of business surveys in Scotland and provides guidance on framing questions.
Introduction
As part of the work of the New Deal for Business metrics sub-group, the Fraser of Allander Institute has explored how data collection in business and industry surveys can be made more consistent. This work provides guidance on how best to ask questions (both forward and backward looking).
Economic/business survey design is a critical element of intelligence gathering across sectors and businesses. Proper economic survey design allows regular collection of data making it reliable leading to actionable intelligence.
This report provides a summary of findings based on a review of various business/economic surveys in Scotland.
