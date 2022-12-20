New deal to protect nature agreed at COP15

A new deal to protect nature has been agreed by almost 200 countries at the UN biodiversity summit, COP15.

The agreement – which was finalised in the early hours of Monday 19th December in Montreal, Canada – includes a global commitment to halt and reverse biodiversity loss by 2030 and to protect 30% of land and oceans by the same date.

The framework also commits to ending human-induced extinctions of known threatened species, such as rhinos and gorillas.

Environment Secretary Thérèse Coffey said:

Today’s deal is an historic milestone in protecting our natural environment for future generations. I want to thank our fantastic UK team of civil servants and ministers in Montreal. This deal builds on the legacy of our own COP and G7 presidencies where we put nature at the top of the global agenda.

The UK has played a leading role in driving forward progress in negotiations throughout the summit, building on the actions agreed during the UK’s own COP and G7 presidencies, including securing the Leaders Pledge for Nature last year which commits world leaders to taking action to drive sustainable food production, end the illegal wildlife trade and tackle climate change.

The deal comes after the commitment last week through the Donor Joint Statement to put billions of dollars towards the protection and restoration of the natural world.

Tony Juniper, Chair of Natural England said: