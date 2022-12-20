Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs
|Printable version
New deal to protect nature agreed at COP15
- Also published by:
- Natural England
Agreement reached by almost 200 countries at the UN biodiversity summit, COP15, in Canada.
A new deal to protect nature has been agreed by almost 200 countries at the UN biodiversity summit, COP15.
The agreement – which was finalised in the early hours of Monday 19th December in Montreal, Canada – includes a global commitment to halt and reverse biodiversity loss by 2030 and to protect 30% of land and oceans by the same date.
The framework also commits to ending human-induced extinctions of known threatened species, such as rhinos and gorillas.
Environment Secretary Thérèse Coffey said:
Today’s deal is an historic milestone in protecting our natural environment for future generations.
I want to thank our fantastic UK team of civil servants and ministers in Montreal. This deal builds on the legacy of our own COP and G7 presidencies where we put nature at the top of the global agenda.
The UK has played a leading role in driving forward progress in negotiations throughout the summit, building on the actions agreed during the UK’s own COP and G7 presidencies, including securing the Leaders Pledge for Nature last year which commits world leaders to taking action to drive sustainable food production, end the illegal wildlife trade and tackle climate change.
The deal comes after the commitment last week through the Donor Joint Statement to put billions of dollars towards the protection and restoration of the natural world.
Tony Juniper, Chair of Natural England said:
The agreement reached in Montréal today is a real breakthrough, presenting a new opportunity for humankind during the course of this decade to bend historic declines of Nature toward recovery. If we do that, not only will we save threatened species and ecosystems, but bring a range of hugely valuable benefits for people.
We must continue to call for high ambition and work together to achieve stronger outcomes for Nature, with the priority now being all about delivery in the member countries of the United Nations, including across the nations of the United Kingdom. We are very much looking forward to supporting Government in doing that, and ensuring this agreement makes a difference on the ground.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/new-deal-to-protect-nature-agreed-at-cop15
Latest News from
Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs
Increased fishing opportunities worth £750 million agreed for 202320/12/2022 16:05:00
The UK fishing industry will benefit from increased fishing opportunities in 2023 as the latest round of negotiations conclude.
UK to continue global leadership on marine protection19/12/2022 15:10:00
The UK will continue as Chair of the Global Ocean Alliance as it calls for more ambition to meet the 30by30 ocean pledge.
New legally binding environment targets set out19/12/2022 14:15:00
Targets to protect our environment, clean up our air and rivers and boost nature have been published.
Government provides boost to horticulture industry with certainty over seasonal workers19/12/2022 11:20:00
45,000 visas for seasonal workers to be available for horticulture businesses next year.
Breakthrough for nature recovery as billions of finance committed by donors16/12/2022 16:10:00
Donor Joint Statement announced at biodiversity summit sets out billions from international community to protect and restore nature.
Efforts to protect habitat and wildlife around the world boosted by £34 million of UK government funding16/12/2022 13:10:00
Up to £29 million to help developing countries meet ‘30by30’ land target and new funding for conservation projects.
New funding for agriculture and horticulture automation and robotics13/12/2022 15:10:00
Further £12.5 million for projects focused on cutting-edge agriculture and horticulture innovation to boost productivity, reduce labour demands, and create more sustainable farming practices.
Over £3.5m awarded to sustainable fishing projects as new funding round opens13/12/2022 11:20:00
Projects awarded funding in the latest round of the Fisheries Industry Science Partnership (FISP) scheme.