Welsh Government
|Printable version
New Deeside Station to bring cross-border boost
The new Deeside Parkway station will strengthen links between North East Wales, Deeside Industrial estate and Liverpool, improving access to one of the largest employment sites in Europe and help reduce congestion on main roads in the area.
That was the message from the Cabinet Secretary for Transport and North Wales Ken Skates as he visited the site of the proposed station.
The station is one of 7 being taken forward in Wales, with more exciting developments to come following the UK Government’s commitment to support Transport for Wales’ £14bn plan for rail.
During a visit to Deeside Industrial estate Ken Skates said:
We are at an unprecedented moment for rail in Wales. Jointly backed by both the Welsh and UK Governments, we have a £14bn package of bold, generational schemes that will transform travel, connect communities and power our economy.
As part of this we will deliver the Deeside Parkway station which will be a boost for the region and further afield.
“This development will improve access between Deeside, Liverpool’s employment and education centres, the Port of Liverpool, and Liverpool John Lennon Airport. It will support cross border commuting, skills mobility and inward investment. It will also offer a viable alternative to the car.
My hope is to see the new station at Deeside completed as soon as possible, possibly in 2027 which is very ambitious. I am pushing the rail industry hard on this, adopting a modular approach which will mean the station can be delivered quicker than the traditional approach.
The £14bn plan for rail offers exciting and unprecedented developments for the future across the whole of North Wales. With Network North Wales we are already delivering with more services between Chester and Wrexham, and more change to come.
We will begin to see the region as a leader in sustainable and integrated transport.
Original article link: https://www.gov.wales/new-deeside-station-bring-cross-border-boost
Latest News from
Welsh Government
Mental health training extended to rugby clubs in Wales26/02/2026 17:10:00
Mental health awareness training is being rolled out to rugby clubs across Wales as concerns grow about the rising number of men struggling in silence.
From boxing to bowls: energy savings granting a greener future for sports26/02/2026 14:05:00
An energy saving grant scheme has invested over £5.4 million to help sports clubs across Wales make improvements that lower energy costs and make their buildings more efficient.
Higher payments available: Welsh Government rewards early tree planting with enhanced grants26/02/2026 11:20:00
Landowners and farmers across Wales can apply for enhanced tree planting grants from next week, with a new £825 per hectare incentive payment available for native broadleaf woodland creation.
National oversight of maternity services to be strengthened across Wales26/02/2026 10:20:00
A programme to improve maternity and neonatal services is being launched as the Welsh Government accepted the recommendations of a major assessment of services.
Gambling helpline and specialist treatment service to be launched in Wales25/02/2026 14:10:00
A new NHS specialist gambling treatment service and helpline will launch in Wales from April 1.
Wales strengthens environmental protections as landmark Bill passes Senedd25/02/2026 13:05:00
Wales has taken another huge step forward in tackling the nature and climate emergencies after the Senedd passed landmark environmental legislation.
10,000 free tickets to Wales’ history this St David’s Day24/02/2026 09:05:00
The free tickets are on offer to some the most iconic places across the country this St David's Day.
Royal Alexandra expansion to transform healthcare in Rhyl23/02/2026 14:05:00
The historic Royal Alexandra hospital is to be transformed by a major £33m investment by Welsh Government that will improve NHS services for people living in Rhyl
Minister leads call to action for Eating Disorder Awareness Week23/02/2026 11:05:00
The NHS is being encouraged to commit to improve access to eating disorder services and focus on a new model for early intervention.