New Deeside Station to bring cross-border boost

The new Deeside Parkway station will strengthen links between North East Wales, Deeside Industrial estate and Liverpool, improving access to one of the largest employment sites in Europe and help reduce congestion on main roads in the area.

That was the message from the Cabinet Secretary for Transport and North Wales Ken Skates as he visited the site of the proposed station.

The station is one of 7 being taken forward in Wales, with more exciting developments to come following the UK Government’s commitment to support Transport for Wales’ £14bn plan for rail.

During a visit to Deeside Industrial estate Ken Skates said: