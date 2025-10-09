New defence deals with India deepen strategic partnership and boosts UK business

A new £350 million deal with India will support hundreds of jobs in Northern Ireland and supply India, a key strategic partner, with air defence missiles and launchers.

£350m deal set to deliver UK missiles for the Indian Army, supporting hundreds of jobs in the UK

New milestone reached in UK-India defence industrial collaboration on electric-powered engines for naval ships, worth an initial £250m

Prime Minister Keir Starmer, speaking in Mumbai, hails the deals as an example of the growing strategic partnership between the UK and India

A new £350 million deal with India will support hundreds of jobs in Northern Ireland and supply India, a key strategic partner, with air defence missiles and launchers.

The contract is set to deliver UK-manufactured Lightweight Multirole Missiles (LMM) built in Belfast to the Indian Army, delivering on the Government’s Plan for Change in another significant boost for the UK defence industry.

It secures over 700 jobs in Northern Ireland as the air defence missiles and launchers due to be manufactured for the Indian Army are the same as those currently being manufactured in Belfast for Ukraine.

The deal paves the way for a broader complex weapons partnership between the UK and India, currently under negotiation between the two governments. A new milestone has also been reached in the UK and India’s cooperation on electric-powered engines for naval ships as both countries signed the Implementing Arrangement to advance collaboration to the next stage, worth an initial £250M.

It comes during Prime Minister Keir Starmer’s two-day visit to Mumbai, and as the UK Carrier Strike Group (CSG) participates in complex air and naval exercises in the Indian Ocean with the Indian Military, in a further sign of the growing strategic partnership between both countries.

Defence Secretary, John Healey MP, recently said:

The defence deals announced today show how our growing strategic partnership with India will boost UK business and jobs. I am hopeful that this will pave the way for a deeper relationship between our two defence industries, particularly in the development of electric engines for naval ships and in air defence. As we deepen our defence relationship with India, we will harness the UK defence industry as an engine for growth, securing vital jobs in Northern Ireland and throughout the UK.

The UK Carrier Strike Group (CSG), led by the aircraft carrier HMS Prince of Wales commenced Exercise Konkan with the Indian Navy on Sunday 5th of October, in the Western Indian Ocean, marking another major engagement with partners in the Indo-Pacific.

The UK CSG, currently on an eight-month deployment to the Indo-Pacific region known as Operation Highmast, linked up with the Indian Navy’s Carrier Strike Group, led by the aircraft carrier INS Vikrant, to begin 4-days of complex maritime exercises involving ships, submarines and aircraft from both the forces.

Following the completion of the exercise, CSG units will visit Mumbai and Goa. During these visits, in addition to enhanced military interactions, the UK CSG will promote engagements between UK and Indian industries, facilitate cultural exchanges, and participate in outreach activities within the local communities.